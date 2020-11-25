Joe Biden: Irish border must remain open after Brexit

US president-elect Joe Biden says the Irish border must remain open after Brexit (Niall Carson/PA)

US President-elect Joe Biden has stressed the importance of keeping the Irish border open following Brexit.

Speaking to reporters in Wilmington, Delaware, on Tuesday, he said: “We do not want a guarded border. We want to make sure – we’ve worked too long to get Ireland worked out, and I talked with the British prime minister, I talked with the Taoiseach, I talked with others, I talked to the French.

“The idea of having a border north and south once again being closed is just not right, we’ve just got to keep the border open.”

We canât allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.



Any trade deal between the U.S. and U.K. must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period. https://t.co/Ecu9jPrcHL — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) September 16, 2020

Mr Biden discussed Brexit with Prime Minister Boris Johnson earlier in November during one of his first phone calls to other world leaders as president-elect, warning him Brexit must not jeopardise the Northern Ireland peace process.

Mr Biden previously touched upon the 1998 Good Friday agreement during his presidential campaign, tweeting in September: “We can’t allow the Good Friday Agreement that brought peace to Northern Ireland to become a casualty of Brexit.

“Any trade deal between the US and UK must be contingent upon respect for the Agreement and preventing the return of a hard border. Period.”

Trade negotiations between the UK and EU are continuing, although time is running short for a deal to be reached and ratified before the current transitional arrangements expire at the end of the year.

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told MEPs the talks were in “decisive days”, adding: “I cannot tell you today if, in the end, there will be a deal.”

There had been “genuine progress” in some areas, with the outline of a “possible final text” in areas including criminal justice, goods and services and transport.

But there have been no breakthroughs in the three areas which have proved problematic for months – fishing rights, governance of any deal and the “level playing field” designed to prevent unfair competition on standards and state subsidies.

âWe will do all in our power to reach an agreement. We are ready to be creative. But we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the Single Market. The main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth.â [2/3] — Daniel Ferrie 🇪🇺 (@DanielFerrie) November 25, 2020

Ms von der Leyen said “with very little time ahead of us” the EU was “ready to be creative”, but it would protect the integrity of the single market.

There were still “serious issues” around state aid and the possibility of the UK drifting away from EU standards on labour and environmental standards.

Mr Johnson has insisted he will not sign up to anything which ties the UK to EU rules, but Ms von der Leyen said: “We want to know what remedies are available in case one side will deviate in the future because trust is good, but law is better.”

