‘It’s going to be full of tension and standoffs’ – Simon Coveney says it’s time to ‘hold our nerve’ on Brexit negotiations

Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney pictured outside the Convention Centre Dublin where the Dail was sitting.Picture Credit:Frank McGrath 15/7/20

Simon Coveney said “it’s a time to hold our nerve” as the EU faces “tensions and standoffs” towards the end of Brexit negotiations.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs, who’s travelling to Paris today to hold meetings with French ministers, as the end of the negotiations unfold, said talks between the EU and UK were “never going to be easy.”

“It’s going to be full of tension and standoffs,” he added.

The key sticking points in Brexit talks between the EU and UK remain fisheries and fair competition.

“It’s a time to hold our nerve, to trust Michel Barnier,” Minister Coveney told Newstalk Breakfast.

“If we do that there’s a good chance we can get a deal in the next few days.”

Minister Coveney said he felt it was “really important” to meet French ministers, as they are a “really important ally for Ireland.”

“The Irish and French positions are very close together,” Minister Coveney said.

“I am travelling to Paris to reinforce that… It’s no secret both sides are running out of time.”

Minister Coveney said the EU “owe it to so many businesses, households and stakeholders that have a huge amount of planning to do and very little time to do it” as the EU prepares for the UK’s divorce from Europe.

Checks will begin at ports and airports from January 1 as the UK exits the customs union.

And all trade between Ireland and the UK will be affected, with businesses now having to fill additional paperwork.

“There will be a lot of checks at our ports and airports,” Minister Coveney said.

“The basis for trade will change. We can limit that if we can get a trade deal in place, that’s what’s at stake now.”

Mr Coveney said the Brexit debate had failed to be an important focus in the media and politically recently, due to Covid-19.

It was now a time to remind businesses of the vital importance at preparing for Brexit, he added.

“We now have to get a future relationship agreement to allow us to trade,” he said.

“It’s not going to be as good as what we enjoyed for decades, it’s going to be a new reality that will be more difficult...

“The EU side is searching for a deal and the UK, who we believe want a deal as well... but they don’t always behave that way.”

Mr Coveney said a huge sum of money had been set aside to assist with the Brexit transition in the previous Budget.

The majority of businesses were prepared but he reminded others they must also do so.

Online Editors