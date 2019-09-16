It's Britain's responsibility to come up with proposals to replace the backstop, Jean-Claude Juncker warns Boris Johnson

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he must present workable proposals to replace the Brexit backstop in their stalled divorce deal, which the executive said had still not been made.

European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker told British Prime Minister Boris Johnson that he must present workable proposals to replace the Brexit backstop in their stalled divorce deal, which the executive said had still not been made.

"President Juncker recalled that it is the UK's responsibility to come forward with legally operational solutions that are compatible with the Withdrawal Agreement," the European Commission said in a statement after the two men lunched in Luxembourg.

"President Juncker underlined the Commission's continued willingness and openness to examine whether such proposals meet the objectives of the backstop. Such proposals have not yet been made."

Following the meeting Mr Johnson and Mr Juncker agreed Brexit talks “needed to intensify”, but the UK Prime Minister also “reiterated that he would not request an extension” and would take the UK out of the EU on October 31, Downing Street said.

A deal agreed with the EU, but later voted down by the British parliament, included a transition period until December 2020 to ensure an orderly exit from the bloc.

"In the event, we were able to secure a deal. There is no intention to extend the implementation period beyond December 2020," the spokesman said.

Britain was hopeful of striking a new deal with the EU, but the October summit of European leaders would provide the final opportunity to do so.

"The PM has said we're leaving on October 31st. The last meeting of the European Council ahead of that deadline is the 17th and 18th ... that is what you'd expect to be the final opportunity to reach an agreement," he said.

Mr Johnson explored his chances of securing a Brexit deal over lunch with European Commission chief Jean-Claude Juncker today, after weekend rhetoric from both suggested their positions remain far apart.

With less than seven weeks until Britain is due to leave the European Union, Johnson has yet to reach an agreement with Brussels on how to manage the separation between the world's fifth-largest economy and its biggest trading partner.

He said on Sunday that he was still aiming for a deal before the October 31 divorce date and that the next few days would be key to whether he clinches it.

"I believe passionately that we can do it, and I believe that such an agreement is in the interests not just of the UK but also of our European friends," Johnson wrote in the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The future of the land border between Ireland and Northern Ireland is the central issue of disagreement both between Mr Johnson and the EU, and between Mr Johnson and British lawmakers. Britain's parliament three times rejected a deal negotiated by his predecessor, Theresa May, which included the so-called backstop mechanism to keep the seamless Irish border open.

Mr Johnson met Mr Juncker in Luxembourg today to build his case for a revised deal that he hopes will be agreed at an EU leaders' summit on October 17-18.

A UK government source said the two leaders, who had not met since Mr Johnson became prime minister in July, would dine on snails, salmon and cheese.

The two men met at the Bouquet Garni restaurant - an 18th-century building of bare stone walls and low ceilings in the medieval heart of Luxembourg - which has snails and salmon on its €34 set-lunch menu.

Brexit Minister Stephen Barclay and the EU's Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier will also meet in Luxembourg on Monday.

While Johnson and his ministers have in recent days talked up progress in negotiations with Brussels, the EU side has consistently sounded less optimistic, emphasising that Britain must come up with new ideas.

In an interview with Deutschlandfunk radio on Sunday, Mr Juncker said there was no possibility of reopening the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated by May.

"I believe we need to maintain a decent relationship with Britain, and I am not optimistic when it comes to finding alternative arrangements that will allow us to limit the Irish backstop," Juncker said.

"We do not know what the British want in detail, precisely and exactly, and we are still waiting for alternative proposals. I hope we can get it, but time is running out."

Johnson's government has yet to publicly announce new proposals on how to solve the Northern Irish border issue. It insists that the backstop, an insurance policy to prevent a return to a hard border, is unacceptable.

Johnson has pledged to leave the EU with or without a deal on October 31, even though British lawmakers have passed a law which would force him to request a delay beyond that date if he is unable to reach a deal with the EU.

"There are many in the UK who view a no-deal positively, without considering the implications - both on the islands and on the continent," Mr Juncker said. "It would be unholy chaos and we would need years to put things back in order."

The British government has stepped up preparations to mitigate possible food, fuel and medicine shortages in case of a no-deal exit.

"We want a deal. This cannot include the backstop," the British government source said, adding that Mr Johnson would make clear to Mr Juncker that even if the EU offers him an extension of the Brexit deadline beyond October 31 he will reject it.

However, Brexit campaigner Nigel Farage told Reuters he expected a departure delay because he believed that, although the political elite in London was plotting with the EU to betray the 2016 referendum vote to leave, parliament would reject any last-minute deal.

