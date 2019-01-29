The Irish Government warned the Withdrawal Agreement “is not open for renegotiation” after a majority of British politicians voted for Theresa May to reject the backstop.

'It is not open for renegotiation' - Government responds to British bid to drop the Brexit backstop

The ‘Brady Amendment’ passed by 16 votes in the House of Commons tonight after a raft of other proposals, including a postponement of Brexit, were heavily rejected.

However, further confusion has been added to the debate by the passing of a separation motion which showed a majority of MPs “reject leaving the EU without a deal”.

Until recent days, Mrs May has always maintained that the deal she agreed with the EU last November was the best one possible.

She has now backed calls for the Irish backstop, which ensures no return to a hard border, to be dumped in favour of undefined “alternative arrangements”.

The development has caused huge anger in Dublin, where the Government believes Mrs May has betrayed their trust.

A statement from the Taoiseach's office said: "The EU position on the Withdrawal Agreement, including the backstop, is set out in the conclusions of the December meeting of the European Council. It has not changed.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is not open for renegotiation.

"The Agreement is a carefully negotiated compromise, which balances the UK position on customs and the single market with avoiding a hard border and protecting the integrity of the EU customs union and single market.

"The best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal is to ratify this Agreement.

"We have consistently said that we want the closest possible future relationship between the EU and the UK. A change in the UK red lines could lead to a change in the Political Declaration on the framework for the future relationship, and a better overall outcome.

"We will continue our preparations for all outcomes, including for a no-deal scenario."

Senior figures across the EU have spent the last 24 hours telling the UK that the Withdrawal Agreement cannot be reopened.

But the Prime Minister pushed ahead with the vote anyway, saying it was a chance to "tell Brussels that the current nature of the backstop is the key reason Parliament cannot support this deal."

She vowed to go to Brussels and seek "significant and legally binding change" to the backstop.

Her office said that might include an end date to ensure it is temporary or an exit clause for Britain. Both those ideas have been repeatedly rejected by the EU.

Nerves

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar spoke to Mrs May by phone earlier in the day but his spokesperson declined to give details of the conversation.

In a statement that will help steady Irish nerves, French President Emmanuel Macron has tonight reiterated the EU position that the Withdrawal Agreement as “not renegotiable”.

Speaking at the Southern EU Countries Summit in Cyprus, Mr Macron said: "As the European Council in December clearly indicated, the Withdrawal Agreement negotiated between the UK and EU is the best agreement possible.

"It is not renegotiable.”

He called on the British government to rapidly present to the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier with “the next steps which will allow the avoidance of a withdrawal without a deal, which no-one wants, but which we must all - despite everything - prepare for”.

Earlier Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said events in Westminster over recent days were evidence of why a backstop on the Irish border is so crucial.

He insisted the Irish Government will not back down from its position in the face of a no-deal scenario on March 29.

Headache

Mrs May secured the backing of the Commons to go back to Brussels, as MPs voted by 317 to 301 in favour of a proposal from Tory grandee Sir Graham Brady for her to try to replace the backstop with "alternative arrangements" to keep the Irish border open after Brexit.

But the results of a series of votes on amendments to Mrs May's Brexit Plan B, has left the Prime Minister with a massive headache as the clock ticks towards the scheduled date of EU withdrawal on March 29.

One of the Prime Minister's most important negotiating weapons was ripped from her hands, as the House of Commons also voted to block a no-deal Brexit. Meanwhile the attempt to get rid of the backstop puts her on a collision course with political leaders both in Dublin and Brussels.

Liberal Democrat leader Sir Vince Cable said: "The House of Commons has given contradictory instructions, both ruling out no deal and setting the Government on a collision course with the EU, ramping up the chances of no deal.

"Willing the ends but not the means for preventing no deal gets us nowhere."

Earlier Mrs May has appealed for MPs to "send an emphatic message" about the Brexit deal they wanted.

She told colleagues she would seek to re-open the Withdrawal Agreement in order to secure legally binding changes with the EU.

She said: "The fundamental concern is that what is supposed to be a temporary arrangement could in fact become permanent and the message has been unequivocal - that this House wants changes to the backstop before it will back a deal."

This was why MPs should back the Brady amendment, she said, adding: "This amendment will give the mandate I need to negotiate with Brussels, an arrangement that commands a majority in this House.

"One that ensures we leave with a deal and and addresses the House's concerns while guaranteeing no return to the hard border between Ireland and Northern Ireland.

"What I'm talking about is not a further exchange of letters but a significant and legally binding change to the Withdrawal Agreement.

"Negotiating such a change will not be easy - it will involve re-opening the Withdrawal Agreement - a move for which I know there is limited appetite among our European partners.

"But I believe that with a mandate from this House and supported by the Attorney General, the Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster and the Secretary of State for Exiting the EU, I can secure such a change in advance of our departure from the EU."

MPs had already defeated several of the amendments in the House of Commons so far this evening.

These included a Labour proposal aimed to allow MPs to vote on options to stop a no-deal exit, including a customs union and the possibility of a second referendum.

MPs also defeated the SNP proposal which sought to extend the Article 50 process, rule out a no-deal Brexit and prevent Scots being taken out of the EU "against their will".

MPs also defeated a move by Labour former minister Yvette Cooper to give Parliament control over the Brexit process if Theresa May fails to secure a deal by February 26.

Sir Graham, whose amendment has been backed by the British Government, said he tabled it because after he saw Mrs May's Chequers deal was losing support it became "very obvious that it was going to be necessary to compromise", but said the backstop was a "compromise too far".

The deputy chairman of the European Research Group of eurosceptic Tory backbenchers, Steve Baker, said the group had agreed to support the Brady amendment.

"A vote for the Brady amendment is a vote to see if the PM can land a deal that will work. If not, then we are not committed."

