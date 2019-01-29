Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has demanded that the backstop be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement following the results of votes in the House of Commons tonight.

Former foreign secretary Boris Johnson has demanded that the backstop be removed from the Withdrawal Agreement following the results of votes in the House of Commons tonight.

'It is no skin off their nose' - Boris Johnson says Brussels must scrap the backstop

He told Sky that Mrs May had received a mandate from Parliament with a "clear, unambiguous" message

He said: "I hope that our friends in Brussels will listen and that they will make that change.

"It is no skin off their nose to do it, there is no reason at all why at this advanced stage in the negotiations they shouldn't give the UK the changes that we need."

However European Council president Donald Tusk said the Withdrawal Agreement is "not open for re-negotiation".

In a statement, a spokesman said: "We welcome and share the UK Parliament's ambition to avoid a no-deal scenario.

"We continue to urge the UK government to clarify its intentions with respect to its next steps as soon as possible.

"The Withdrawal Agreement is and remains the best and only way to ensure an orderly withdrawal of the United Kingdom from the European Union.

"The backstop is part of the Withdrawal Agreement, and the Withdrawal Agreement is not open for re-negotiation."

Responding to the vote, the Irish Government said the Withdrawal Agreement “is not open for re-negotiation”.

“The EU position on the Withdrawal Agreement, including the backstop, is set out in the conclusions of the December meeting of the European Council. It has not changed,” a statement said.

“The Agreement is a carefully negotiated compromise, which balances the UK position on customs and the single market with avoiding a hard border and protecting the integrity of the EU customs union and single market. “The best way to ensure an orderly withdrawal is to ratify this Agreement.”

Former Brexit Secretary Dominic Raab told Sky News that MPs were giving Mrs May a chance to got to Brussels and get a new deal.

He said: "The Prime Minister came with a set of reassurances that she intends to go back to Brussels to address some of the flaws in the first deal.

Online Editors