Irish truckers fear losing out in new Northern Ireland trade deal struck between Rishi Sunak and Ursula Von der Leyen

Trade in steel, alcohol and other products could be displaced to Northern Ireland as a result of this week’s Windsor framework, hauliers say.

The Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA) warned that imports of timber, concrete and even cornflakes will be subject to stricter rules and higher costs in Dublin and Rosslare ports than they are in Belfast, leading to a competitive disadvantage for the country.

“I just hope this State has Plan B,” IRHA president Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), told an Oireachtas committee yesterday.

“Steel out of Wales should be coming into Rosslare, really. It can now flow freely as a product into Northern Ireland: no tariff, no quota, different Vat regime. Where are we going to shop for steel?”

The Windsor framework ends more than three years of tussles over the practical workings of a protocol to the UK’s 2019 EU exit deal that kept Northern Ireland in the EU single markets for goods and part of the UK’s customs union.

The deal, agreed by the EU and UK on Monday, includes reduced checks for trusted traders (now open to British firms), customs exemptions for parcels, flexibility on Vat rates and minimal controls on food bound for the Northern Irish market.

Hauliers say it could lead to the loss of sea routes from Irish ports to England and to more expensive products for Irish consumers, and have called for similar easements for goods that are likely to remain on the island of Ireland.

“The trusted trader scheme that is extended now in the protocol, ease of movement is built into it, and we don’t have that here. Of course it’s going to have implications,” Mr Drennan said.

Freight traffic to the UK from Rosslare is already down 36pc since 2021, when the EU-UK trade deal came into effect.

The volume of roll-on, roll-off freight traffic from Dublin Port to the UK – the most common way of transporting goods – was down by 17.8pc last year, compared to pre-Brexit levels.

At the same time, direct routes to Europe have risen dramatically.

Hauliers say a significant amount of freight is already coming from England via the much longer Scotland-Northern Ireland shipping route, to avoid extra checks in Dublin and Rosslare.

But Glenn Carr, commercial director for Iarnród Éireann, which operates Rosslare Europort, said some trade might come back down south as a result of the protocol deal.

“There was probably a disproportionate [amount of] traffic using the Belfast route,” he told the Oireachtas EU affairs committee.

He said there should be “more of an alignment” in the North now with processes in Dublin and Rosslare, including red lanes and green lanes for different products.

Separately, Mr Carr mentioned ongoing issues with car part deliveries into Rosslare from the UK due to more complex customs requirements post-Brexit. “Every morning there are garages waiting for delivery of their car parts,” he said.

Mr Drennan and the IRHA are demanding “risk-based rather than reactive” checks on goods coming into Irish ports, as well as better-connected computer system.