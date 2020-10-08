Irish Naval Service ships will be needed to deal with tensions at sea if Brexit negotiators fail to broker deal over fishing rights

​Naval Service warships will be needed to deal with tensions at sea between fishing vessels of rival nations if there is no Brexit agreement on the right to enter and exploit territorial waters, the Dáil has been told.

Foreign Affairs and Defence Minister Simon Coveney warned that there would be “tensions between fleets” in the event of no trade deal being agreed between Britain and the EU, to come into force at the beginning of the year.

“That would obviously put pressure on the Naval Service,” he said, raising the prospects of confrontations akin to the Cod Wars between British and Icelandic fishermen in 1973 in which vessels were damaged.

The three remaining outstanding areas between EU and UK negotiators would either all be agreed or none would be agreed, because they come as a package, he said.

“In the absence of an agreement on fisheries, I think we will have a very very complex problem on her hands at sea in terms of tensions between fleets.” Mr Coveney told the Dáil.

“And we will need to manage that as best we can,” he added. “That will obviously put pressure on the Naval Service.”

Mr Coveney declared: “We need to get our fleet back up to a more acceptable strength.

“And we need to get our ships back out to sea.”

The Government would shortly unveil a strategy to retain people, to stop them leaving, and also to recruit – both new hires and those who have served before and left, he said.

Read More

Online Editors