Irish mobile operators rule out return of mobile roaming fees after Brexit

Mobile operators in Ireland say that there will be no return to roaming charges for customers travelling to the UK after Brexit.

Mobile operators in Ireland say that there will be no return to roaming charges for customers travelling to the UK after Brexit.

Three’s chief executive Robert Finnegan today said that the network has made a “commitment” on the issue.

“The roaming experience that [Irish Three customers] have in the UK today will continue after Brexit, whatever shape that takes,” he said.

This will be regardless of which network a Three customer roams on in the UK.

A spokeswoman for Vodafone Ireland said that there would be “no changes” to the current roaming arrangement for its customers. “We will continue to implement a full ‘take your home tariff abroad’ policy for mobile customers,” she said.

A spokesman for Ireland’s third largest mobile operator Eir (formerly Meteor) said that the company has “no plans” to introduce roaming after Brexit.

The move comes after British mobile operators said that they do not intend to reintroduce mobile roaming charges after Brexit, even in a ‘no deal’ situation.

When the UK leaves the European Union, Irish operators will be legally free to reintroduce roaming charges for customers travelling north or to Great Britain.

Similarly, British telecoms operators will be free to leave the EU’s roaming regulation requirements altogether.

However, doing so would require a rehaul of tariff negotiations between European operators, as well as technical adjustments. It would also leave operators open to being substantially undercut by domestic rivals who stick to the status quo.

Online Editors