Simon Coveney has insisted that the Irish government is focused on the withdrawal agreement and not personalities - amid British Prime Minister Theresa May saying she will step down if her Brexit deal is passed.

Simon Coveney has insisted that the Irish government is focused on the withdrawal agreement and not personalities - amid British Prime Minister Theresa May saying she will step down if her Brexit deal is passed.

Irish government is 'focused on the withdrawal agreement and not personalities' - Coveney

Mr Coveney said that it’s a matter for Mrs May how she gets the withdrawal agreement passed.

He said that Ireland would work with the UK irrespective of who the Prime Minister is.

Indicative votes will take place in the Commons tonight.

However, Mr Coveney said he was unclear on whether the DUP would offer support for the deal.

“So the focus continues to be on the deal for us rather than on the personalities,” Mr Coveney said.

“Really it’s a matter for the Prime Minister to manage the internal politics of her own party and of course her own premiership.

“But our focus is very much on trying to ensure that the Brexit process is managed and the withdrawal agreement gets passed so that the deal that the EU and the UK have been working on for three years now can be ratified and given the sort of certainty that everybody is looking for,” he added.

Asked about the indicative voting, Mr Coveney was hopeful of a possible majority in favour of Mrs May’s deal.

“What we’re experiencing tonight is an extraordinarily new departure for parliamentary democracy in Britain. There’s never really been anything like this before, so we have to cautiously watch and see how this turns out,” he said.

“One of the things that this process may do is give us for the first time an indication of what the majority of people may be willing to support.

“We have many examples of majority support opposing certain course of action but we haven’t had a majority in Westminster supporting a way forward yet in the context of what the future relationship between the EU and the UK looks like."

Online Editors