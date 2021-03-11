Irish firms get time to adapt as UK extends border controls deadline

Irish exporters have until next year to comply with UK customs rules after the British government postponed another Brexit deadline.

British cabinet office minister David Frost announced on Thursday that the UK will not introduce full border controls until January 1, 2022 – six months later than planned.

Traders had been preparing for the phasing in of new rules from April 1, when animals, food and plant products would have required export health certificates. The full UK customs code – including veterinary and paperwork checks – was due to apply from July.

The Irish Exporters Association (IEA) welcomed the move, but said it could cause confusion.

“Whilst having more time to prepare will be a relief to many Irish businesses, we have concerns about the wider issue of postponing deadlines and the uncertainty that creates in the long-run,” said IEA chief executive Simon McKeever.

“This decision, of course, just highlights the total lack of preparation for Brexit by the UK, and I question whether they will, in fact, be ready by the end of this year."

Lord Frost, the UK government’s new Brexit point man – who took over from Michael Gove last week – said it would “give traders time to focus on getting back on their feet as the economy opens up”.

“As a sovereign trading nation outside the EU, we have freedom to take decisions in our national interest – and in the interest of our businesses,” Lord Frost said in a statement.

“We are confident that this new timetable will allow import businesses to re-establish their trading arrangements after a difficult period due to coronavirus, in the most straightforward and lightest touch way possible.”

The news comes a week after the UK announced a unilateral extension of grace periods for British food exports and parcel deliveries to Northern Ireland, which the EU has said is a breach of the 2019 Brexit deal.

Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney, told RTÉ’s Morning Ireland on Thursday that politics is "'very strained right now" in Northern Ireland because of the move.

The EU is preparing infringement proceedings against the UK following its unilateral decision. It’s the second time the bloc has launched the procedure. The first was following the UK’s controversial internal market bill last summer.

Online Editors