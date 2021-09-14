Irish firms get Brexit reprieve as UK delays import controls

This is the second time the UK has pushed back the phase-in of its full customs code. Photo: Cyril Marcilhacy/Bloomberg

Irish agri-food exporters have been granted another Brexit reprieve after the UK delayed the start date for its new customs controls.

Firms will now have to pre-notify consignments and provide health certificates on agri-food exports from January 2022, instead of from October this year.

There has also been a six-month delay on the introduction of physical checks on plant and animal products, which will now begin from July next year.

It’s the second time the UK has delayed the phase-in of its full customs code, after an initial six-month delay was announced in March.

UK Brexit minister David Frost said the staffing, infrastructure, and IT were in place to introduce the checks, but said companies need more time to recover from the pandemic and deal with supply constraints and increased freight costs.

“The pandemic has had longer-lasting impacts on businesses, both in the UK and in the European Union, than many observers expected in March,” Lord Frost told Parliament on Tuesday.

"There are also pressures on global supply chains, caused by a wide range of factors including the pandemic and the increased costs of global freight transport. These pressures are being especially felt in the agrifood sector.

“In these circumstances, the Government has decided to delay further some elements of the new controls.”

The British Irish Chamber of Commerce welcomed the announcement, calling it a “pragmatic” move.

“This pragmatic approach is necessary so that the UK Government can make the necessary preparations for full customs controls to ensure an orderly transition that does not unduly disrupt trade,” said Paul Lynam, the Chamber’s director of policy.

“This extension also allows businesses on both sides of the Irish Sea additional time to get ready for the new import restrictions and administrative barriers that they will soon come into force.”

He urged the EU and the UK to “streamline customs processes to ensure greater efficiency in trade”.

Exporters have long been calling for shorter pre-notification periods - currently set at 24 hours - and for the greater use of online rather than physical health certificates.

Hauliers also want the Irish and UK governments to link up their IT systems to reduce waiting times at ports.

The UK move comes just a day after Lord Frost warned the EU to take “seriously” his threats to suspend the Northern Ireland protocol in the 2019 exit deal.

Irish and EU exports to the UK were up in July this year, compared to the previous month, although imports from the UK continued to fall.

Irish and EU data is at odds with figures released by the UK’s Office for National Statistics, which showed British exports to the EU recovering this summer.