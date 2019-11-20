Irish exporters face wild sterling swings after British election

Irish exporters into the UK could see the value of sales soar or sink depending on the outcome of the December 12 election, HSBC has warned.

Importers from the UK face the same unpredictable currency environment, a potential re-run of the volatility seen after the June 2016 Brexit vote, as the outcome of the general election could possibly dictate wildly different directions for the pound.

"Anything can happen" at the polling stations, according to analysis by the UK's biggest bank. An election result paving the way to a Brexit deal with the European Union could send the pound up about 12pc to $1.45 by the end of next year, David Bloom, global head of foreign exchange strategy at HSBC, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television.

A result that points to a no-deal Brexit could see sterling tumble 15pc.

