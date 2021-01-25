Irish consumers face 9pc increase in cost of bread – FDI

Consumers here face a possible 9pc increased in the price of bread, Food and Drink Ireland (FDI) has warned.

This is due to the impact of Rules of Origin in the European Union-UK Trade and Cooperation Agreement (TCA).

The rules will result in tariffs being applied to flour imports and increased costs for the bakery sector, according to the lobby group, which is part of Ibec.

FDI director Paul Kelly said: “Under the Rules of Origin in the TCA, there is a requirement that the wheat used should be of UK or EU origin, with a maximum tolerance of 15pc for grain from other countries such as Canada or USA.”

“If the wheat used to make flour is more than 15pc of 3rd country origin, the full tariff of €172 per tonne becomes payable."

Mr Kelly added that this is “a significant problem” for the Irish bakery industry, which purchases flour from millers in Britain with a high proportion of third country wheat, mainly from Canadian or United States.

Were the full tariff of €172 per tonne to be applied to flour imported from Britain, it would be equivalent to a 50pc increase in product costs, FDI has warned.

Based on ERSI projections, this would equate to a 9pc consumer price increase in bread.

The tariffs will have a “significant” negative impact on the competitiveness of Irish based producers of breads and bakery products both on their domestic and export markets, FDI added.

The body has called for an exemption for the Irish bakery sector in order to avoid these tariffs.

“In order to avoid distortion of trade and negative impacts on Irish consumers we are seeking a derogation for the Irish bakery sector from this specific Rule of Origin in order to deliver a tariff free solution and put the businesses on a level playing field with UK and EU bakery competitors,” Mr Kelly said.

