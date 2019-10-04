Irish companies vulnerable to post-Brexit loss of UK chemical imports

Businesses reliant on British imports of chemicals will be particularly vulnerable to disrupted supplies in event of a no-deal Brexit, they have been warned.

If the United Kingdom leaves the EU without a deal October 31, companies that depend on chemicals could find themselves immediately blocked from importing supplies from their usual UK partners, the Government and the Health and Safety Authority (HSA) said today.

That’s principally because EU regulations permitting chemicals registered for export from the UK would no longer legally apply, they said.

“Companies that handle chemicals are particularly at risk of being unable to do business if there is no deal. I would advise companies in Ireland to act now to avoid disruptions in supply,” said Minister of State for Trade Pat Breen.

“People don’t realise it, but chemicals are involved in every aspect of our day-to-day lives. They are used in paints, detergents, plastics, adhesives and coatings, but also in goods all around us such as jewellery, shoes, furniture, electronic equipment and construction panels,” said HSA assistant chief executive Yvonne Mullooly.

“After the UK withdrawal from the EU, if Irish companies continue to source chemicals like these from the UK, their regulatory obligations for the goods they distribute or use could change to an importer,” she said. “Put simply, if you are an Irish company in this position, you need to determine firstly which chemicals are sourced in the UK and then what measures, if any, the UK supplier has put in place to reduce your regulatory requirements post-Brexit.”

Ms Mullooly said Irish importers of UK-sourced chemicals should immediately determine “whether they need to transfer the EU registrations to a different legal entity based in the EU 27. This should not be left to the last moment as it can take time to address data and legal access logistics.”

They spoke at today’s publication in Shannon of the HSA’s annual Survey on Chemical Usage. It assessed the operations of 147 Irish companies involved in the supply and distribution of pharmaceuticals and chemicals, including those based in the aerospace tech hub in Shannon.

Oezguer Yesilkaya, managing director and chief executive officer of Lufthansa Technik Turbine in Shannon, said his engine parts specialists firm was trying to ensure uninterrupted UK supplies of key materials but cautioned: “We still don’t really know what will happen on the first day of Brexit.”

He said Lufthansa Technik Turbine normally holds two months’ stock of some chemicals, and has doubled this to four months as insurance against post-Brexit disruption. But he said stockpiling the liquid argon gas used to repair aircraft engine components was not possible.

“Right now, liquid argon gas is our biggest stock demand, and it comes from the UK,” Mr Yesilkaya said. “We get it in every two weeks and cannot stockpile any more of it safely in our storage unit.”

While Mr Yesilkaya said his company had been reassured by suppliers that they were getting their own import-export registrations in order, this critical aspect of his supply chain remains a source of worry. “If we don’t get these chemical supplies into Ireland,” he said, “there is going to be an adverse effect and risk to business.”

Chemicals represent the second-largest category for Ireland’s imports overall - and currently are running more than double the value of food imports.

The latest CSO figures show that Ireland this year has imported €1.53bn in UK-sourced chemicals to the end of July, representing nearly 13pc of the total value of British imports.

