Irish business to be told to 'urgently' intensify Brexit preparations

IRISH businesses will be told to "urgently" intensify preparations for Brexit with just four months to go until the end of the transition period and changes in trade that will take place regardless of whether a new deal is reached with the UK.

Further Brexit supports for businesses are promised when the Government launches it's latest Readiness Action Plan tomorrow.

It comes amid brinksmanship in the ongoing talks between the UK and the EU and concern that the British Government is undermining the Withdrawal Agreement and Irish protocols with new Westminster legislation.

The Cabinet was briefed today on the state of play of the ongoing trade negotiations and the new readiness plan.

Read More

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has not contacted British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to relay Irish concerns over the legislation but a Government spokesperson said there have been contacts between "high level officials". They also said the EU's negotiating team led by Michel Barnier is continuing its efforts to strike a trade agreement with the UK.

Mr Martin will be joined by Tánaiste Leo Varadkar, Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney and Green Party Transport Minister Eamon Ryan to launch the 2020 Brexit Readiness Action Plan tomorrow morning.

It will outline how businesses need to prepare for trade changes that will take place even if negotiations on a free trade deal are successful as well as the worst-case scenario of a crash out and tariffs being introduced.

A Government spokesperson said there will be further supports for businesses and they still have time to get ready but with less than four months until the end of the Brexit transition period "the really do need to prepare".

"Irish businesses trading with Great Britain or using the UK landbridge will need to urgently intensify their readiness for the 1st of January," the spokesperson said.

He added: "Failing to engage with and implement these new rules will prevent them from trading with Great Britain or could lead to significant delays in the movement of goods."

He said there are a wide range of supports already in place and additional measures will be annoucned tomorrow and also pointed out that the Government has invested heavily in preparations at ports and airports.

Read More

Online Editors