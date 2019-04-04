A leading European Union official has said he cannot rule out the prospect of customs points being built on the Irish border with Northern Ireland in the event that the UK crashes out of the bloc in eight days without a deal.

Irish border custom points can't be ruled out in event of no-deal Brexit - leading EU official

Top members of the EU's executive commission have repeatedly warned that a "no-deal" scenario is likely given doubts over whether the UK parliament will endorse the Brexit agreement by April 12.

Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said "a hard Brexit is increasingly possible".

Asked whether border posts would be needed between the Republic and Northern Ireland, he said the aim is to ensure that checks are done "away from the border, if at all possible".

Currently there is no infrastructure, and goods, livestock and people move freely across the border.

Press Association