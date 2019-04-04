Irish border custom points can't be ruled out in event of no-deal Brexit - leading EU official
A leading European Union official has said he cannot rule out the prospect of customs points being built on the Irish border with Northern Ireland in the event that the UK crashes out of the bloc in eight days without a deal.
Top members of the EU's executive commission have repeatedly warned that a "no-deal" scenario is likely given doubts over whether the UK parliament will endorse the Brexit agreement by April 12.
Commission vice-president Jyrki Katainen said "a hard Brexit is increasingly possible".
Asked whether border posts would be needed between the Republic and Northern Ireland, he said the aim is to ensure that checks are done "away from the border, if at all possible".
Currently there is no infrastructure, and goods, livestock and people move freely across the border.
- More to follow...
Press Association
Related Content
- Taoiseach to hold talks with Merkel as bill to further delay Brexit clears by one vote
- Kevin Doyle: 'Modern-day 'direct rule' sees Dublin's pace set by Westminster'
- Editorial: 'May and Corbyn have final chance to do what is right'
- Brendan Keenan: 'Whatever the Brexit, Irish Question will still need an answer'
- EU would begin customs controls right after no-deal Brexit
- Sean O'Grady: 'Does May really think Corbyn will deliver a Tory Brexit? Her only hope is a second vote'