Ireland's 'stark' and 'sobering' no-deal Brexit plan revealed

Contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit make for "sobering" and "stark" reading, the Tanáiste has said as the government has revealed more detail about the contingency planning in place for a no-deal Brexit.

Contingency plans for a no-deal Brexit make for "sobering" and "stark" reading, the Tanáiste has said as the government has revealed more detail about the contingency planning in place for a no-deal Brexit.

Tanáiste Simon Coveney said the document - which is the first substantial outline of plans for a crash out Brexit - makes for “stark” and “sobering” reading.

The report - which is being circulated to all TDs says that a no deal Brexit would require an “immediate focus on crisis management and possible temporary solutions”.

Here are the key takeaways from the document:

Expansion at ports and airports

Additional land is needed at Dublin and Rosslare Port and at airports to deal with the “significant increase” in checks the will be needed if the UK leave with no deal At Dublin Port some of the extra facilities needed include 33 inspection bays for trucks coming off ships and 270 parking spaces to ensure trucks awaiting inspection to avoid tailbacks.

There will also be a need for a dedicated Border Control Post for live animals, as well as new office space. Similar facilities on a smaller scale will be needed in Rosslare.

In Dublin Airport there is need for new inspection rooms and a border control post for animals also.

Work is underway to identify temporary sites for these facilities in the event of a no deal scenario.

Emergency legislation

Some 45 pieces of emergency legislation will need to be enacted ahead of March 29 to prepare for a no deal scenario. Some of this will be primary legislation, which will see all other work in the Dáil grind to a halt. Primary legislation will be needed in areas including healthcare, health insurance, the single electricity market, broadcasting and housing provision.

Medicines and food supply

Further work is being done on the possible need for emergency measures that may be needed in relation to medicines and food supply. Legislation and ongoing consultation is being done in the area of medicine supply and cross border medical services.

The planning document notes that it is Ireland’s priority that “Irish patients should not be at a disadvantage or deprived of medicines as a result of Brexit”.

The Tanáiste said Ireland is not facing food shortages in the event of a no deal and said work is underway to ensure the continued supply of medicines. At the moment stockpiling of medicines is already done to ensure supply he noted.

Trade routes

The landbridge is expected to be hit with “severe delays” in the aftermath of a no deal, with Dover-Calais being noted as a potential bottleneck.

This will affect goods moving between Ireland the rest of the single market. The Department of Transport is working with companies to identify alternative options.

The border question

In relation to avoiding border infrastructure between Ireland and Northern Ireland the document says the government’s focus is on prevent the emergence of a border. It does not outline plans on how a border will be avoided in the event of a no deal.

Pressed on the absence of a contingency plan to avoid infrastructure the Tanaiste said there are a number of areas that don't have a contingency plan.

There are no "easy answers" to avoiding infrastructure he said. However, he underlined the government's commitment to ensuring no border re-emerges on the island of Ireland.

Additional customs staff

The Government has already said it is accelerating the recruitment of revenue and other officials who will be needed in the event of post-Brexit.

Justice

Measures are being prepared to ensure that there is a viable extradition process with the UK and that the exchange of information in relation to law enforcement is continued.

Mr Coveney said the plan was an “evolving document” but the real hope was that the House of Commons will come to realise that Prime Minister Theresa May’s deal is the best way forward.

He said that people who are playing down the impact of a no deal Brexit or describing it as “another millennium bug really don’t know what they are talking about”.

Referring to the plan, he said it should make everybody realise “why we don’t want a no deal Brexit”.

“This is why we spent two years putting together a detailed plan that allows for a managed Brexit,” Mr Coveney said.

“We need to get back to that deal politically.”

He said Ireland will face “multiple challenges” as a country and an economy.

“There is no such thing as a contingency plan that will maintain the status quo as we have today. This is a damage limitation exercise.”

In a no deal scenario, the UK will become a ‘third country’, meaning it will no longer be represented on the EU’s institutions or subject to the Union's rules or laws.

Ireland’s contingency plan states: “A do deal Brexit would require an immediate focus on crisis management and possible temporary solutions (political, economic, administrative, legislative and communication), which would be rapidly implemented until the necessary longer-term adjustments are in place.

“For Ireland, a no deal Brexit would potentially involve severe macroeconomic, trade and sectoral impacts. Grappling with the enormous range of impacts both in the immediate short term and in the longer term will involve difficult and significant choice of a practical, strategic and political nature.”

Cabinet will convene on January 3 to discuss further contingency planning.

The chief whip is examining the legislative to determine what needs to be done to ensure legislation can be passed in time.

Online Editors