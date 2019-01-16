Ireland’s Iseq rises on opening

Ireland’s Iseq Overall Index has opened 0.67pc higher this morning at 5,678.15, as the markets react to the UK Parliament’s rejection of the Brexit deal agreed by the prime minister with the EU.

British shares lagged Europe slightly on Wednesday, but in the face of continuing political uncertainty investors focused on results and M&A news.

A defeat of the deal had largely been priced in already, though its magnitude came as a surprise.

Analysts and investors interpreted the outcome as a positive for the market, making a "softer, later" Brexit more likely, but uncertainty ahead of a no confidence vote in May's government on Wednesday evening kept trading muted.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.3pc by 0825 GMT while euro zone stocks climbed 0.2pc.

The top British index was dragged down by multinational exporter stocks like Unilever and Diageo, which make the lion's share of their earnings in foreign currencies and were bruised by sterling rising.

Bank shares were the biggest boost to European indexes as investors bet that a disruptive no-deal Brexit was less likely after the parliamentary vote.

On the corporate front, results and dealmaking news drove moves with stocks shrugging off the political developments of the night.

Danish freight company DSV climbed 3.7pc after it made a bid for Swiss logistics company Panalpina valuing the company at $4.1bn.

The bid, at 170 Swiss francs per share, represents a 24pc premium to Panalpina's closing price on Tuesday, and shares in the Swiss firm jumped 25.8pc following it.

Pearson shares tumbled 5.2pc, the biggest STOXX fallers, after the British education publisher said it expects one-off restructuring costs to rise to around £330m, ahead of its original £300m plan.

Reckitt Benckiser shares fell 2.3pc after the maker of Durex condoms and Enfamil infant formula said its CEO Rakesh Kapoor would retire by the end of this year.

Norwegian aluminium maker Norsk Hydro rose 4.7pc after it said Brazil's northern state of Para lifted a production embargo on its Alunorte alumina refinery.

Online Editors