Ireland wins €1bn share of EU Brexit fund

A European Union flag flies outside the offices of the European Commission, in Brussels, Belgium. Photo: Geert Vanden Wijngaert/Bloomberg

Ireland is to get more of the EU’s €5bn Brexit fund than any other country after a preliminary deal was negotiated by ministers on Thursday.

Ireland will get €1.064bn (in current prices), the highest allocation from the fund. A €101m

share of that will go towards the fishing industry.

It is better than had been feared after France attempted a cash grab earlier on in the talks.

However, France’s share has risen by around €250m on the European Commission’s original proposal, to €672m.

It’s the third-largest share after The Netherlands, which will receive €810m.

Germany, Belgium and other Brexit-hit trading nations also saw their initial allocations rise.

“Given the pressures applied by other member states, Ireland did well to secure at least 20pc of the fund, and on terms that allow for flexibility in how it is applied,” said Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews.

There were fears earlier this year that Ireland could lose up to €200m of its initial share of the money.

The shares are calculated based on a country’s trade with the UK as a share of its GDP and as a share of total EU trade.

The money is only for sectors that have suffered directly from Brexit, bar the financial sector, which MEPs insisted be excluded.

The government can use it to compensate businesses that have lost out on trade, on helping fishing communities which lost access to UK waters or on building customs facilities at ports.

“This is a great deal for all the regions that are the most impacted by Brexit, leaving none of them behind in terms of support,” said French MEP Valérie Hayer, one of the lead negotiators for the European Parliament.

"Our fishers and small companies, from Dublin to Brest, will now have more clarity over the support they are entitled to.”

The money will be paid out in four instalments, with the first expected late this year, once the deal has been signed off by EU governments and MEPs.

The second instalment will be paid before April 2022, with the rest to follow in 2023 and 2025.

“Today's agreement sends a strong signal that European sectors, companies and workers who stand to lose as a result of Brexit will receive urgent and timely support,” said Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva. “We are taking swift action to help them deal with any adverse and unforeseen consequences.”