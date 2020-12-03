Ireland to get morale-boosting French government visit as Brexit endgame talks build

AS Brexit talks enter their final days, France's EU affairs minister, Clément Beaune, is set to visit Ireland and tour the border areas.

The planned visit, expected next Sunday, will be the first such tour since the Covid 19 virus erupted back in March effectively blocking travel between EU member states. The visit might even coincide with the emergence of a weekend compromise EU-UK trade deal which the Irish Government is anxiously monitoring.

“This visit by Mr Beaune, and its timing, are a great boost to Irish morale at this late stage in the Brexit negotiations as things are coming to a head. It shows that the strong interest in Ireland's situation by our French allies continues,” one source told Independent.ie.

Mr Beaune is a trusted lieutenant of French President, Emmanuel Macron, and has taken a hardline stance as EU-UK Brexit talks have struggled to reach a compromise. He will link up with his Irish counterpart, Thomas Byrne, who has collaborated with the influential French minister since the Dublin government took office in late June.

The UK will complete its exit from the EU on December 31 next when temporary free trade arrangement between the two ends. Talks on a replacement free trade deal, which is vital to Irish exports and jobs, have struggled for several years.

But Taoiseach, Micheál Martin, has insisted that a compromise deal can be done very soon to avoid a crashout which would damage Ireland, the other EU states, and especially the UK.

Sources in Dublin are also more optimistic that a satisfactory arrangement – avoiding any return of the border in Ireland – can also be worked out as part of the process. This was called into doubt last September when London unveiled legislaiton which would break an existing EU-UK deal by changing Northern Ireland's special trade status after Brexit.

“While Brexit trade talks are difficult, the specialised committee on the Northern Ireland protocol has been working very well since October. And while there may be some teething difficulties, no major problems are anticipated with Northern Ireland,” one informed Dublin source said.

A major flashpoint in the final phase of Brexit trade talks is access for EU fishing vessels to what will become “UK waters” from January 1. Irish boats take one third of the value of their annual catch in these waters and the Dublin government is among eight “coastal states” seeking a strong level of continued access.

Both sides are polarised on this fisheries question. But it is hoped that a detailed working through of quota allocations according to various fish species can unlock a compromise.

