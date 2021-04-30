Ireland set to lose €200m in fight for share of the EU’s Brexit fund

FILE PHOTO: Lorries queue at border control for the port of Dover after the end of the Brexit transition period, in Dover, Britain, January 15, 2021. REUTERS/John Sibley/File Photo

France has won EU backing in its bid to get more money from the bloc’s €5bn Brexit compensation fund.

A Portuguese-brokered compromise reached on Thursday means Ireland could lose around €200m from an initially promised €1bn share, if the deal is agreed.

The move needs the approval of Parliament, whose lead negotiator, French MEP Valérie Hayer, also supports France’s position.

It has the strong support of Spain and Italy but is opposed by Ireland, Belgium and The Netherlands.

The Portuguese government, which holds the EU’s six monthly rotating presidency, said it was a “balanced compromise”.

“The reserve aims to support all member states to counter the negative consequences of the UK's withdrawal,” said Portuguese foreign minister Augusto Santos Silva. “In a spirit of solidarity, we are committed to help European regions, companies and citizens, and especially the hardest hit communities, to tackle the unprecedented challenges of Brexit.”

Under the compromise, countries will be allocated money based not only on the value of their trade with the UK as a percentage of GDP but also as a share of total EU trade.

It favours larger countries whose relative weight in the EU is greater.

There is also an small €250m reserve set aside for “maritime border regions” in Ireland or Northern France that depend heavily on trade with the UK.

Fianna Fáil MEP Barry Andrews likened the French approach to a “smash and grab”.

“We are very disadvantaged with it,” he said. “We are going to keep fighting it. But it’s hard to know where it’s going to land.”

Ms Hayer, who sits in the centre-right Renew Europe political grouping alongside Fianna Fáil’s two MEPs, told the Irish Independent last month that Parliament was nearing a compromise that was “not only for the very few”.

Negotiations between EU diplomats and MEPs are expected to begin in early June, with the money due to be paid out in three disbursements, starting this year.

The original proposal, tabled by the European Commission last December, calculated countries’ shares based on the importance of their trade with the UK as a percentage of GDP, allocating Ireland the lion’s share of the €5bn fund.

The Netherlands and Germany were next in line, with Danish and Dutch fishermen benefiting most from a €600m fund for fisheries.