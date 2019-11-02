Ireland is giving 'quiet backing' for Boris Johnson election win

While the Government is officially remaining neutral ahead of the UK election on December 12, its clear preference is for MPs at Westminster to swiftly ratify the Brexit deal Mr Johnson agreed with the EU last month.

"It would make things a lot more straightforward," a Government source said of an outright victory for Mr Johnson when voters in the UK go to the polls.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar also gave a strong hint of his preference this week when he said: "At the moment he's [Boris Johnson] the only one who wants to ratify this agreement, the one that we've made across Europe. It is what I want [the deal ratified], but I will also respect whatever the British people decide."

Mr Varadkar said he really hoped the new House of Commons would be in a position to ratify the withdrawal deal.

"I am not going to express an opinion on who should or should not win the elections in the UK, that's absolutely a matter for people voting in those elections. But I really do hope that the new House of Commons is in a position to ratify the Withdrawal Agreement. That has been a problem all along," he said.

Mr Johnson is the only political party leader who has pledged to get the Brexit deal agreed with the EU last month ratified by parliament if he wins the UK general election.

"Our focus is that the Withdrawal Agreement gets through the House of Commons because that's the deal negotiated with the EU," the Government source said.

British Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn wants to renegotiate the deal and put it to a referendum. Launching his party's election campaign this week, he pledged to "get Brexit sorted" within six months of becoming prime minister.

However, most polls indicate that even if Mr Corbyn is in a position to form a government he would need the support of the Liberal Democrats, which wants to reverse Brexit, or the Scottish National Party, which wants a second referendum on Scottish independence.

Meanwhile, one of the architects of Brexit and leader of the Brexit Party, Nigel Farage, yesterday told Mr Johnson to ditch the UK-EU withdrawal deal and "build a Leave alliance".

Mr Farage said that if Mr Johnson did not accept his offer then the Brexit Party would run candidates in every single seat in England, Scotland and Wales which could damage the Conservative vote in key constituencies.

The Conservatives have consistently ruled out any formal pact with Mr Farage's new party.

Tory chairman James Cleverly rejected the Brexit Party overture, saying it would split the pro-Brexit vote.

"A vote for Farage risks letting Jeremy Corbyn into Downing Street via the back door, and the country spending 2020 having two referendums on Brexit and Scottish independence. It will not get Brexit done and it will create another gridlocked parliament that doesn't work," he said.

The call came a day after US President Donald Trump said Mr Farage and Mr Johnson would make an "unstoppable force" during an LBC radio interview with the former Ukip leader.

Mr Trump also said Mr Johnson's current deal with the EU would obstruct the possibility of a EU-US free trade deal after Brexit.

