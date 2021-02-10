‘Ireland is fairly reliable’ – speciality shops in EU switch to Irish suppliers

Specialty shops in the EU are starting to switch to Irish suppliers to stock empty shelves after Brexit.

Stonemanor, a specialty shop in Belgium, is now sourcing Cadbury’s creme eggs and sausages from Ireland to avoid supply hurdles.

The family-run store, 20km north-east of Brussels, has been selling British cheese, milk, chocolate and meats to expats for 39 years.

But with supplies effectively blocked due to new customs rules, general manager Ryan Pearce says he is having to look to Irish suppliers to help fill the now-empty shelves.

“We’ve always had Irish products on our shelves,” Mr Pearce told the Irish Independent. “Ireland, right now, is a good route for us to go because it’s fairly reliable.”

The self-titled "British Store” previously stocked Irish products including Barry’s tea, Tayto crisps and Odlum’s flour.

But it is now turning to Irish wholesalers for products it would usually get from the UK.

Stonemanor took delivery of 1000 Cadbury’s creme eggs this week and is awaiting a shipment of Dairy Milk chocolate bars from an Irish-based supplier.

And Mr Pearce is sourcing sausages and bacon from Crowe’s Farm in Tipperary, which is shipping the goods by ferry, directly from Rosslare to Dunkirk, to avoid the UK landbridge.

“With Brexit, it’s the easiest route to get sausages and bacon that require health certificates,” he said. “We don’t have that issue from Ireland to the EU.”

TJ Crowe, director of Crowe’s Farm said he is also in talks to supply specialty stores in France and Luxembourg.

“We’re delighted with it,” he said. “I think there is an appetite there for us, or for anyone. We hope it will be an ongoing thing.”

Gourmet International Food & Gifts, a stone’s throw from the European Commission’s Brussels headquarters – and one of Stonemanor’s buyers – says its shelves are also empty of British goods.

They have had to start sourcing HP sauce from Sweden, where it’s much more expensive, according to Håkan Sundkvist, who works at the store part-time.

“We didn’t get any delivery for six weeks now, and it’s running out on the shelves here. We don’t [have] a plan B for the moment.”

While it’s known as “the English shop” by local expats, Gourmet International also sells products from Norway, Sweden, Ireland and the US, so it’s not as exposed as Stonemanor.

But Irish products “are not the same” as British ones, said Mr Sundkvist, who says British suppliers should have figured out the new customs formalities by now.

“This is ridiculous,” he said of the delays.

Home from Home, a specialty store in Luxembourg, says most of its customers are happy with the switch to Irish goods.

For instance, the store now imports Barry’s teabags because they can no longer get PG Tips from the UK.

“We’ve just replaced them with Irish products,” said Simeon Zasman, assistant manager at Home from Home Luxembourg. “There is always an alternative. It’s going really well.”

The shop is also getting sausages, black pudding and bacon from Crowe’s Farm at a lower cost than it paid for English meats.

“Given the high demand for it now, we managed to push the prices down from [what we paid for] Cumberland sausages,” said Mr Zesman.

“Luxembourg has a very large Irish community and obviously Irish people are happy with it.”

