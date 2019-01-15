Even with the risk of a "hard Brexit", the State’s credit rating looks secure thanks to the economy’s “very robust” fundamentals, credit ratings agency Moody’s believes.

Ireland credit rating looks secure even with risk of hard Brexit - Moody’s

The unknowns from Brexit have risen with Prime Minister Theresa May looking set for a heavy defeat in a vote on her proposals to leave the European Union later on Tuesday.

“Despite the enhanced risks, we see Ireland in a pretty strong and stable situation,” sovereign risk analyst Sarah Carlson told a presentation in Dublin.

Carlson said that Ireland did need to build up budget reserves to offset the risks from being a small open economy.

Moody’s rates Ireland A2 and believes that a “no deal” Brexit would knock 4pc points off UK growth over the longer term, although its central case is not for a cliff edge exit.

It did not model the impact of a no-deal exit on Ireland’s growth.

