Irish MEPs are downbeat about solving post-Brexit tensions in Northern Ireland ahead of a crunch meeting today.

They told TDs and senators yesterday that Ireland could become “collateral damage” in a potential EU-UK trade war.

“There is a significant lack of tolerance for any more posturing from the UK, and I do think the idea that going down the legal route is seriously being considered by Europe,” said Fine Gael MEP Colm Markey.

“There is no doubt in the world that any sort of legal moves would leave Ireland as collateral damage.”

Yesterday, the EU’s Brexit commissioner, Maros Sefcovic, wrote in the Daily Telegraph that the bloc “will not be shy in reacting swiftly, firmly and resolutely to ensure that the UK abides by its international law obligations”.

Under the recently approved Brexit trade agreement, either side can suspend market access or slap tariffs on the other for breaching the deal.

Trade sanctions can also apply for breaches of the protocol on Northern Ireland, agreed in 2019 as part of the UK’s EU exit deal. The EU has already begun an infringement procedure against the UK for failing to end a March grace period on certain goods imports to Northern Ireland, which could end up in court.

Fianna Fáil’s Barry Andrews echoed recent critical comments by Ireland’s EU commissioner Mairead McGuinness in this newspaper about the UK’s Brexit minister, David Frost.

“I don’t believe that David Frost is a trustworthy interlocutor. He and his cohorts have consistently underplayed the significance of Brexit to the island of Ireland,” he told the Seanad’s Brexit committee.

Read More

“None of this is very credible and it doesn’t augur well, unfortunately, for Ireland. We run the risk of being collateral damage in increasing tensions between the EU and the UK.”

Mr Sefcovic and Mr Frost meet today to discuss a list of around 30 outstanding issues on the protocol, ranging from livestock movements to pet passports, steel quotas and medicine supplies to Northern Ireland.

But sources on both sides expect no major breakthroughs.

The EU and the UK have held regular talks to resolve practical issues with the protocol, but relations soured in March when the UK unilaterally extended grace periods on pets, parcels and certain food imports from Great Britain, without warning.

A second grace period on the importation of chilled meats is due to expire at the end of June but it’s unclear whether the UK will make a similar move this time.

The EU is furious at increasing media criticism of the protocol by Mr Frost and the UK government. The European Commission has also been attempting to set up a joint EU-UK meeting with Northern Irish business leaders, but that was rebuffed by London.

“I think perhaps a little less ideology from the UK government and a little bit more coordination would be helpful,” said the Green Party’s Ciaran Cuffe.

He and his fellow MEPs raised issues with fisheries, flour, dairy, whiskey, steel and electricity trade between Ireland and the UK.

And they warned countries such as France could make another grab for the EU’s €5bn Brexit fund when negotiations with MEPs start this month.

“I think it’s vital that the Irish Government continues to defend the Irish position and don’t let the allocation for Ireland be eroded in any way,” Mr Markey said.