Independence vote 'beacon of light and hope' for Scotland - Sturgeon

Nicola Sturgeon has suggested she would push for a second independence referendum even if the UK remained in the EU.

The Scottish First Minister, who has used Brexit to justify plans for a referendum by 2021, indicated she still wanted a vote on independence following a hypothetical people's vote that kept the UK in the EU.

Ms Sturgeon also said there is now an obligation on her party to provide a "beacon of light and hope" ahead of voters going to the ballot box on Thursday.

"Senior Tories are now openly calling for an electoral pact at the next Westminster election with Nigel Farage," she said.

"Even a few months ago the idea of a Boris Johnson premiership, supported by Nigel Farage, would have been dismissed as a joke.

"It is no longer funny. It is a deadly serious possibility and for Scotland it would be a nightmare. Faced with Brexit - very possibly an extreme Farage-Johnson style Brexit - people in Scotland deserve the right to decide whether Scotland should become an independent member of the EU instead."

Irish Independent