Imports from Britain slump in 2021 as trade with Northern Ireland booms – CSO

Goods imports from mainland Britain fell by almost a fifth in the first 11 months of last year, compared to 2020, as imports from Northern Ireland surged by over two-thirds.

The surge in exports to Northern Ireland was driven largely by an increase in food and live animal sales, according to new figures from the Central Statistics Office.

The data confirm how trade patterns have shifted since the EU-UK trade deal came into force in January 2021, confirming recent research from the Economic and Social Research Institute.

Hauliers and Dublin Port officials have also reported an increase in goods coming into the country via Northern Irish ports because of less onerous customs rules there.

Despite the fall in imports from England, Scotland and Wales, exports of Irish goods to Britain were up 16pc from January to November last year.

Exports to Northern Ireland surged by almost half, although from a much lower level.

The increased exports to mainland Britain were driven by buoyant chemicals exports, although food and live animals, followed by machinery and transport equipment, also saw significant gains.

The UK had delayed customs and veterinary checks on EU imports last year, although it introduced new controls this month for other EU countries.

Irish goods will not be subject to those checks until July, which analysts and businesses say will impact smaller, independent food producers the most.

According to the CSO, goods imports from Northern Ireland increased by €1.4bn, or 64pc, to €3.7bn, in the first 11 months of 2021, compared to the same period in 2020.

Exports to Northern Ireland were up by just over €1bn, or 48pc, in the same period, to €3.3bn.

However, the amounts are dwarfed by the value of trade with the rest of the UK.

Goods imports from Great Britain for the first 11 months of 2021 were worth €12.5bn, down 21pc, or €3.3bn, on the same period in 2020.

Goods exports to Great Britain were up 20pc on the first eleven months of 2020, an increase of €2.3bn in value to €13.4bn.

The EU is Ireland’s largest trade partner, accounting for 36pc of total goods exports in November 2021 – driven by sales to Germany and Belgium – and 32pc of goods imports.

The US accounted for 32pc of total Irish exports and 15pc of imports in November.

The UK (including Northern Ireland) accounted for 13pc of exports and 20pc of imports.



