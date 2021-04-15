Imports from Britain down as Brexit deadline looms

Checks: Hauliers go through security at Port of Larne, Northern Ireland. Photo: Mark Marlow/Bloomberg

Brexit continued to drag on imports from Britain in February as trade with Northern Ireland boomed.

Goods imports from Great Britain were down by more than half (-53pc) in February this year compared to last year, the Central Statistics Office (CSO) said on Thursday, while imports from Northern Ireland almost doubled (+95pc) in the same period.

Exports to England, Scotland and Wales held up better, falling by just 11pc in February 2021 compared to last year. But exports to Northern Ireland were up by 38pc.

The figures come as a leading MEP warned his colleagues against “plunging our companies into renewed uncertainty” by failing to ratify the Brexit trade deal.

Read More

The EU and UK face another Brexit cliff edge at the end of April, when provisional application of last December’s trade deal runs out. It has already been prolonged once, and the UK has refused a second extension.

Luxembourgish MEP Christophe Hansen, who is co-writing the European Parliament’s position on the deal, said businesses need the “legal certainty” of a vote this month.

“Plunging our companies into renewed uncertainty would be irresponsible and definitely in nobody’s interest,” he said on Thursday.

MEPs say they will not ratify the deal until the UK abides by the customs rules it agreed to in the Northern Ireland protocol to the 2019 EU exit deal.

The CSO said goods imports from Great Britain fell by 53pc, or €742m, to €650m in February this year compared to February 2020.

Ireland’s exports to Great Britain were down 11pc, or €107m, to €859m in February, with food and live animals seeing the biggest fall - despite the UK government delaying the introduction of its full customs code until next year.

The British government has also unilaterally extended grace periods on food and live animals coming into Northern Ireland from the rest of the UK, which the EU says is a breach of the 2019 Brexit deal.

EU and UK Brexit envoys are meeting on Thursday evening in Brussels to work out a compromise.

One of the options on the table is a UK-EU veterinary treaty, which would see the UK align with EU rules to avoid the introduction of extra customs checks in Northern Ireland.

David Lidington, the UK’s former cabinet office minister, said on Thursday that he “would support alignment” with EU rules along the lines of a similar deal the bloc has with New Zealand.

But he said the UK government sees Brexit as “breaking free of EU rules” and is reluctant to sign up to anything that could conflict with a potential trade deal with the US.

The Tánaiste, Leo Varadkar, said on Thursday that Ireland was looking for “flexibility, common sense and generosity in terms of solutions".

“Any disruption to trade, human movement or animal movement between Northern Ireland and Great Britain should be minimised,” he told an event organised by European Movement Ireland.

“The Irish Government does not want to see disruption to the Northern Ireland Economy or to the flow of goods between it and Great Britain.”

Read More

Online Editors