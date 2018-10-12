Imminent breakthrough in Brexit talks reported 'probably not well founded' - Coveney

Optimism about an imminent breakthrough in Brexit talks reported in newspapers in recent days is "probably not well founded", Minister Simon Coveney told RTE Radio.

Optimism about an imminent breakthrough in Brexit talks reported in newspapers in recent days is "probably not well founded", Minister Simon Coveney told RTE Radio.

The Foreign Affairs Minister said that people should be realistic about time frames.

He said, however, that he hoped negotiators would be able to make "a big step forward" next week: "The negotiating teams ... will hopefully have some political recommendations to feed political leaders early next week," he said.

"There is very intensive efforts now to try and find the combinations for each other in terms of the two negotiating teams. But as I say we shouldn't draw any conclusions from that. We don't have any agreement yet. And I think we need to be realistic about time frames," he said.

Coveney said, however, that he hoped a "big step forward" would be made next week.

"The negotiating teams are hard at it this week and will probably be negotiating intensively through the weekend as well and will hopefully have some political recommendations to feed political leaders early next week," he said.

Reuters