'I'm torn between family loyalty and national interest' - Boris Johnson's brother quits as MP amid Brexit chaos

Boris Johnson's brother Jo has dramatically quit his position as an MP - saying he's "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".

Jo Johnson has suggested he is at odds with his UK Prime Minister brother over his handling of Brexit, which has forced him to resign his position after almost 10 years in the role.

In a statement, Jo Johnson said:

"It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister."

His resignation comes days after the prime minister expelled 21 Conservative lawmakers from the party for failing to back his Brexit strategy, including Winston Churchill's grandson and a former finance minister.

Since taking office in July, Boris Johnson has tried to corral the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over Brexit, behind his strategy of leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Jo Johnson, 47, had previously expressed backing for a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU, but accepted a job as a junior minister in the business and education departments when his brother became prime minister.

Meanwhile, there is no guarantee EU leaders will allow Brexit to be delayed again - even if the UK Prime Minister is humiliated into asking for an extension.

Antti Rinne: No widespread support for extension. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

MPs have dramatically backed legislation which requires the UK government to ask for a three-month delay beyond October 31.

However, Mr Johnson has insisted he will never "surrender" in his battle to have the Irish backstop scrapped.

He sought to force a snap election but remarkably Opposition parties united to thwart the move.

Two chaotic days in the House of Commons have now left the future direction of Brexit unclear.

Ireland is among countries likely to support more time for negotiations - but a consensus among all 27 member states will be difficult to achieve.

Finland's prime minister, whose country currently holds the rotating presidency of the EU, said there is not widespread support for a further Brexit extension.

Antti Rinne said the EU would require "some sort of future scenario... to underline that something sensible could start happening".

He said there is "no sense" in granting something "that seems to lead nowhere, and I don't think it's possible to find majority support for such an extension".

The German government wouldn't go further than Chancellor Angela Merkel's previous comments that the two sides can still work toward a deal by October 31.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, told diplomats yesterday that Brexit talks are stuck in "paralysis" because the UK has failed to provide any proposals to break the deadlock.

Speaking in Dublin, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the Irish people must continue "preparing for the worst".

"If there is an extension looked for, then I think whichever prime minister asks for that will need to make a persuasive case as to how that extension will be used to get a deal, and Ireland's position has always been if it makes sense to extend to try to get a deal then we would support that course of action," he said.

Although the bill aimed at delaying the UK exit was rushed through the House of Commons, pro-Brexit peers in the House of Lords are threatening to filibuster it.

The manoeuvres are part of a head-on showdown between Mr Johnson's Brexit-at-all-costs administration and a parliament worried about the economic and social damage that could be wrought by a messy divorce.

Mr Johnson said the bill had scuppered his Brexit negotiations with Brussels.

"It's therefore a bill without precedent in the history of this house, seeking as it does to force the prime minister with a pre-drafted letter to surrender in international negotiations," he told parliament. "I refuse to do this.

"This house has left no other option than letting the public decide who they want as prime minister."

He put forward a proposal to dissolve parliament and hold an election on October 15 but this failed to achieve the required two-thirds majority last night.

Mr Johnson had claimed he could still get a Brexit deal which scraps the Irish backstop and branded Labour's Jeremy Corbyn a "chlorinated chicken".

Mr Corbyn responded: "I fail to see how I can be accused of undermining negotiations because no negotiations are taking place."

One Conservative MP made an impassioned speech about how Ireland is being put in the "most catastrophic situation".

Alistair Burt, who was among the 21 MPs to defy Mr Johnson by voting to block a no deal, said some colleagues have treated this country "as some sort of irrelevance".

"With our history in relation to Ireland... they became our best friends in the European Union. Our choice to leave, our Brexit, has put them in the most catastrophic situation of any country."

Additional reporting from PA

