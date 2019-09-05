'I'd rather be dead in a ditch than delay Brexit' - Boris Johnson

Boris Johnson has said he would rather be “dead in a ditch” than go to Brussels to ask for a further delay to Brexit.

Speaking at a police officer graduation in Wakefield, West Yorkshire, the UK prime minister was asked by the media about his brother Jo Johnson's resignation as an MP today.

Boris Johnson said his brother Jo “does not agree with me about the European Union because it’s an issue that obviously divides families and divides everybody”.

He said his brother Jo Johnson was a "fantastic guy" and a "brilliant minister".

#Boris calls time on his Press Conference as Yorkshire police officer almost faints in the background ... #Brexit pic.twitter.com/2KeZS4dlzm — Gavin Lee (@GavinLeeBBC) September 5, 2019

Acknowledging they did not agree on Europe he added: "What Jo would agree is that we need to get on and sort this thing out."

He added: "I thank Jo for all the work that he has done and for the support he has given for our domestic agenda."

Earlier today, Jo Johnson dramatically quit his position as an MP - saying he was "torn between family loyalty and the national interest".

Jo Johnson suggested he is at odds with his UK Prime Minister brother over his handling of Brexit, which has forced him to resign his position after almost 10 years in the role.

In a statement, Jo Johnson said: "It’s been an honour to represent Orpington for 9 years & to serve as a minister under three PMs. In recent weeks I’ve been torn between family loyalty and the national interest - it’s an unresolvable tension & time for others to take on my roles as MP & Minister."

His resignation comes days after the prime minister expelled 21 Conservative lawmakers from the party for failing to back his Brexit strategy, including Winston Churchill's grandson and a former finance minister.

Since taking office in July, Boris Johnson has tried to corral the Conservative Party, which is deeply divided over Brexit, behind his strategy of leaving the European Union on Oct. 31, with or without a deal.

Jo Johnson, 47, had previously expressed backing for a second referendum on whether Britain should leave the EU, but accepted a job as a junior minister in the business and education departments when his brother became prime minister.

Meanwhile, there is no guarantee EU leaders will allow Brexit to be delayed again - even if the UK Prime Minister is humiliated into asking for an extension.

MPs have dramatically backed legislation which requires the UK government to ask for a three-month delay beyond October 31.

However, Mr Johnson has insisted he will never "surrender" in his battle to have the Irish backstop scrapped.

He sought to force a snap election but remarkably Opposition parties united to thwart the move.

Two chaotic days in the House of Commons have now left the future direction of Brexit unclear.

Antti Rinne: No widespread support for extension. Photo: Adam Berry/Getty Images

Ireland is among countries likely to support more time for negotiations - but a consensus among all 27 member states will be difficult to achieve.

Michel Barnier, the EU's chief negotiator, told diplomats yesterday that Brexit talks are stuck in "paralysis" because the UK has failed to provide any proposals to break the deadlock.

Speaking in Dublin, Tánaiste Simon Coveney said the Irish people must continue "preparing for the worst".

"If there is an extension looked for, then I think whichever prime minister asks for that will need to make a persuasive case as to how that extension will be used to get a deal, and Ireland's position has always been if it makes sense to extend to try to get a deal then we would support that course of action," he said.

Additional reporting from PA

