'I will miss Phil Hogan' - Barnier pays tribute to ex-EU commissioner as he warns UK on Brexit trade deal

There will be no long-term EU-UK trade deal after Brexit happens on December 31 unless London begins real negotiations from next week on, Michel Barnier has warned.

The EU chief negotiator also notably went out of his way to pay warm tribute to former Irish EU Commissioner, Phil Hogan, in his first comment in the wake of the “golfgate controversy.”

“I will miss Phil Hogan, on whom I could always count to relay any Irish concerns to me very directly over the last four years,” Mr Barnier said.

The EU chief Brexit negotiator thanked the former commissioner – forced to resign a week ago after controversy surrounding a golf dinner in Clifden – for his his work “work of great value” as agriculture commissioner and more recently as trade commissioner.

“I used to meet him once a week as Trade Commissioner,” Mr Barnier told a conference of the Institute of International and European Affairs, which he addressed by videolink with Brussels.

“I look forward to working with the future Commissioner of Irish nationality in the final stretch of the negotiations with the UK,” Mr Barnier added.

The EU chief negotiator acknowledged that Ireland is the country with most at stake from Brexit. He also said the issues involving Northern Ireland were about continued peace and stability on this island.

The Brexit negotiator also issued his toughest warning yet to UK Prime Minister, Boris Johnson, saying there are just eight weeks of talks left to conclude a deal on time to allow necessary ratification by member governments .

Mr Barnier said the UK must honour its political commitments already given to the EU last year by agreeing legal texts in the coming weeks. He bluntly said there will be no UK trade deal without a satisfactory deal on access to British fishing waters, and guarantees London will not undercut the EU on labour and environment standards and state subsidies to industry.

The EU negotiator said the eighth round of Brexit talks will get under way in London next week. He insisted the EU had no reason to interfere in UK affairs but it had to have a level playing field if it was to allow continued single market access.

He said tens of thousands of EU jobs – including Irish jobs – were at stake here. The UK was trying on some issues, like road transport, to maintain its EU privileges, while conversely insisting its real goal was to sever all contacts with the European Union.

