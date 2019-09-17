TÁNAISTE Simon Coveney has contradicted the Taoiseach’s assertion that checks may have to set-up near the border in the event of a no deal Brexit.

'I don't think they'll be near the border' - Tanaiste contradicts Taoiseach's claim on checks in no-deal Brexit

Mr Coveney now says he doesn’t expect they’ll be near the border, although they will have to take place “somewhere”.

Irish officials are back in talks with the EU Commission this week on what will happen on how the EU single market can be protected if the UK crashes out of the EU on October 31.

However, the Tánaiste can still not say when businesses will be told of the plan.

When asked when the public will be informed of when and where checks on the border will take place, he said: "First of all, we won't sign up to any agreement that requires checks with the UK in terms of a permanent trading relationship linked to Brexit."

Mr Coveney said any checks would be a "temporary, emergency measure" to protect Ireland's place in the single market.

He said he would have clarity on the location of the checks before Britain leaves the EU on October 31.

"The response to a no-deal Brexit will be checks somewhere. I don't think they will be near the border," he said.

Earlier this month Taoiseach Leo Varadkar told a British-Irish Chamber event that checks near the border were “a possibility we may have to live with no deal for a period”.

Minister had yet another lengthy session on Brexit at today’s Cabinet meeting, including a discussion on how the country will react on November 1.

Mr Coveney said that for now the priority must be on trying to secure a deal – but planning for no deal continues.

He confirmed that while the British Government has yet to put forward written proposals on the backstop, there have been discussions on possible ways forward.

It is understood these talks have included the idea that the backstop could apply to Northern Ireland only rather than the whole of the UK.

"We in the EU are open to a deal but it must achieve the aims of the backstop through a legally operable solution," he said.

"We await written proposals from the UK side. We simply haven't seen any written proposals to date.

"Just because Boris Johnson says the backstop needs to go, doesn't meant everyone else will respond positively to that because we know the consequences of a no-deal Brexit are significant and pose huge challenges for Ireland, north and south," he said.

Mr Coveney said the if the UK wants the backstop to be dumped then Ireland’s demand for an alternative is a “perfectly reasonable request”.

