'I don't need to be very clever, just calm,' says UK Brexit secretary
David Davis has said he doesn't have to be "very clever" or "know that much" to do his job as UK Brexit secretary.
The British cabinet minister said he just has to be "calm" and admitted that last Monday's botched attempt at getting an agreement with the EU to move to Brexit trade negotiations had tested that ability.
Theresa May's attempt to reach a Brexit deal on the Border fell apart at the start of last week after a damaging public row with the Democratic Unionist Party over Northern Ireland's future.
Speaking to LBC radio, Mr Davis said: "What's the requirement of my job? I don't have to be very clever, I don't have to know that much, I do just have to be calm. And that did test the calmness a bit, a little bit."
Asked whether Mrs May agreed that it was not necessary to be very clever to be Brexit secretary, the British prime minister's official spokesman told reporters: "The prime minister believes that all her cabinet ministers are very able to get on with their jobs." (© Daily Telegraph, London)
