Humiliated PM suffers defeat in Brexit vote

UK Prime Minister Theresa May last night suffered her first major Commons defeat after 11 Tory rebels voted against the government and for an amendment to the European Union (Withdrawal) Bill.

MPs voted in favour of parliament being given a meaningful vote on the terms of Brexit by 309 votes to 305.

In a damaging blow to her already diminished authority, Tory rebels rallied around former attorney general Dominic Grieve to back his attempt to ensure that MPs have a "meaningful vote" on the withdrawal deal. A dramatic last-minute concession by justice minister Dominic Raab was dismissed as "too late" by Mr Grieve, whose amendment to the EU (Withdrawal) Bill squeezed through the Commons on a majority of four, amid tense scenes in the chamber.

Nicky Morgan, the Tory Remainer and former cabinet minister, tweeted: "Tonight parliament took control of the EU withdrawal process", while Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn described the defeat as "a humiliating loss of authority" for Mrs May. The prime minister suggested earlier yesterday that the government would not accept the Tory rebel bid to guarantee MPs a "meaningful vote" on the final Brexit deal, because doing so could threaten the UK's "orderly and smooth exit" from the European Union.

Mrs May attempted to reassert her authority yesterday evening after the humiliating defeat by sacking rebel MP Stephen Hammond from his role as Conservative Party vice chairman. Mrs May appeared to draw a line in the sand as she signalled during prime minister's questions that she did not intend to change tack.

She said she believed that changing the Bill could ultimately disrupt Brexit.

