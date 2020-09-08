'Hugely problematic and illegal' - Coveney responds in Dáil to UK's latest reported Brexit move

Simon Coveney has said reports of a British intention to break international law with domestic legislation are “gravely concerning.

The Minister for Foreign Affairs said that when Ireland raised the issue and expressed concerns, the response has made matters worse.

“Rather than being reassured, our concerned have been exacerbated,” Mr Coveney told the Dáil.

He said he had asked the Irish Ambassador in London to raise the issue and had also contacted the EU task force.

“There will be no appeasing of this approach, no condoning of a breach of an international agreement that the EU and UK signed less than a year ago,” he said.

This is “a really unwelcome distraction, which is hugely problematic and illegal,” Mr Coveney said.

While Ireland still awaited confirmation of the customs legislation relating to Northern Ireland to be published in London today (Weds), “any unilateral departure from the terms of the Withdrawal Agreement would be a very serious step,” he said.

It would damage political trust, not only in relation to the negotiations, but for Northern Ireland, which did not need this uncertainty.

Any departure from international law would have serious implications, not least for the UK’s international reputation, he said.

Ireland would remain calm and carefully analyse the detail of the legislation when published today (Weds), and Ireland remained in close contact with the EU task force on a daily basis, he said.

The Withdrawal Agreement is an international treaty “and it is not even twelve months old,” a clearly angry Mr Coveney told the Dáil.

“Let me be very clear, the (Northern Ireland) Protocol agreed as part of the Withdrawal Agreement is designed and empowered to operate in all circumstances, including in the absence of an agreed future relationship between the EU and UK, he said.

It was surely not too much to ask that the British Government implement it, he added.

Jim O’Callaghan, Fianna Fáil TD, said the British Secretary of State, Brandon Lewis, had baldly admitted the UK intended to breach international law, in a specific way.

He said he could not believe what he was reading and had to check news sources to make sure it was not a mistake. But the evidence was that Britain was going to do as much.

It was thus not “sabre-rattling” or “posturing” as the Taoiseach had said in Tuesday.

“If we appease lawlessness, you only encourage the law-breaker,” he said, adding that Britain’s behaviour was “astonishing.”

Sinn Féin TD Ruairí Ó Murchú said the Taoiseach must now ring the British Prime Minister and speak to him directly. The British Government was being run by the Bullingdon Club, he added, a reference to a society at Eton, attended by both Boris Johnson and David Cameron.

