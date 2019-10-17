How social media reacted to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted his support the agreement, stating it was a "unique solution for NI that respects unique history and geography" and "it's good for Ireland and NI". He reminded the public there's "no hard border" and the "east-west economy can continue [sic] thrive".

We have #Brexit Agreement that allows UK leave EU in orderly way. We have unique solution for NI that respects unique history and geography. Its good for Ireland and NI. No hard border. All-island and East-West economy can continue thrive. Protects Single Market & our place in it — Leo Varadkar (@LeoVaradkar) October 17, 2019

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan agreed. "When intransigent Remoaners AND hard Brexiters are moaning about a deal, you know it's the right compromise," he tweeted.

When intransigent Remoaners AND hard Brexiters are all moaning about a deal, you know it's the right compromise.

Vote for the deal, Parliament. #Brexit — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) October 17, 2019

It was a resounding No from DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

We will not support a deal which is detrimental to Northern Ireland, which damages our economy in the process and which tears up the Belfast Agreement safeguards upon which the power sharing arrangements in Northern Ireland depend.https://t.co/qrvoPzviyu — Nigel Dodds (@NigelDoddsDUP) October 17, 2019

However, UK Labour Party MEP Richard Corbett said the deal was "bad for Britain", claiming "it risks break up of the UK" and "bears no resemblance to what was promised in the 2016 referendum".

This #BotchedBorisBrexit is bad for #Britain



It’s a job-destroying, rights-threatening #brexit that damages our industry, agriculture, services sector, research & universities



It risks break up of the UK



It bears no resemblance to what was promised in 2016 referendum. — Richard Corbett (@RCorbettMEP) October 17, 2019

Liberal MEP Irina von Wiese called on the British people to "not get ahead of ourselves", stating the deal was "worse than May's which was rejected three times" and said "there is still time to #stopBrexit".

Let's not get ahead of ourselves.



The UK Parliament still has to approve this #Brexit deal. A deal that is worse than May's which was rejected three times. @BorisJohnson doesn't have the numbers.



There is still time to #stopBrexit. https://t.co/1YxhS3itWu — Irina von Wiese MEP (@IrinavonWiese) October 17, 2019

MEP Guy Verhofstadt, the EU parliament's Brexit coordinator tweeting: "I regret #Brexit, but if it's to happen, this is a balanced agreement" and "the ball is in the camp of the members of parliament on both sides of the channel".

I regret #Brexit, but if it’s to happen, this is a balanced agreement. Let’s see if mr. Johnson can find a majority in the House of Commons. If so, we will scrutinize the deal in the @Europarl_EN. The ball is in the camp of the members of parliament on both sides of the channel pic.twitter.com/FT0U69gYrA — Guy Verhofstadt (@guyverhofstadt) October 17, 2019

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Ferdinando Giugliano took a pessimistic view of the deal. "Britain could have agreed to this a deal a long time ago," he said. He quipped that "Boris Johnson really has made Alexis Tspiras look like a master negotiator". Tspiras, who served as Prime Minister of Greece from 2015 through 2019, promised to overturn austerity when elected, but later agreed to even more austerity in return for a third bailout package.

Britain could have agreed to this deal a long time ago. The amount of backtracking from the Brexiteers is just staggering. Boris Johnson really has made Alexis Tsipras look like a master negotiator. #Brexit — Ferdinando Giugliano (@FerdiGiugliano) October 17, 2019

One view from Scotland was similarly pessimistic. Michael Russell, a member of the Scottish Parliament, complained "All #Brexit deals damage Scotland, and this one is particularly destructive."

There is no such thing as a “great”. #Brexit deal. All #Brexit deals damage Scotland , and this one is particularly destructive. If it survives the House of Commons on Saturday democracy demands it be put to the Scottish Parliament & people. Both are very likely to reject it. https://t.co/fha84eOILc — Michael Russell (@Feorlean) October 17, 2019

People's Vote UK is a group campaigning for a second referendum on Brexit. Their official Twitter account declared "Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal breaks every promise he's made on workers' rights, environmental standards & protecting the Good Friday Agreement".

Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal breaks every promise he's made on workers' rights, environmental standards & protecting the Good Friday Agreement.



Don't let him force his destructive #Brexit on the country. March for a #PeoplesVote on Saturday: https://t.co/Q3yda24SQF pic.twitter.com/8eCZrzqNi6 — People's Vote UK (@peoplesvote_uk) October 17, 2019

MP Anna Soubry, leader of the Independent Group for Change, tweeted that she "gravely fears this deal will mark the end of the Union", later continuing "the 'new deal' is the hardest form of #Brexit for England, Scotland & Wales".

Looking at the “deal” on line as nothing available in Parliament. From what I’ve read so far I conclude the Conservative & Unionist Party is now more properly to be called the Conservative & Brexit Party. Gravely fear this “deal” will mark the end of the Union @ForChange_Now — Anna Soubry MP (@Anna_Soubry) October 17, 2019

MP John Lamont endorsed the deal, saying "the LibDem and SNP MPs who are already saying they will vote against this deal will cause further delay and are risking a No Deal Brexit. That's reckless."

A helpful endorsement from this business group.

More pressure on SNP and Libdem MPs to back the deal to avoid a No Deal Brexit. Their current position is reckless and will harm Scottish business. https://t.co/OuojNu4975 — John Lamont MP (@John2Win) October 17, 2019

In the North, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said "Brexit does not have the democratic consent of people in the North" and "Deal or no deal - there is no good #Brexit".

Brexit does not have the democratic consent of people in the North.



Deal or no deal - there is no good #Brexit.



I welcome that an agreement has been reached between the EU & the British Government.



The proposed deal is complex & still presents many uncertainties for businesses pic.twitter.com/dhsbzXVYDj — Michelle O’Neill (@moneillsf) October 17, 2019

Scottish National Party MP Stewart Hosie raised concerns about that the deal would to to Britain's world standing. "The UK has 3.4% of global trade. The EU has 35%. 10 times more. #Brexit means less influence," he tweeted.

UK Govt talking up the #UK influence in world trade. Here's the reality. The UK has 3.4% of global trade. The #EU has 35%. 10 times more. #Brexit means less influence. — Stewart Hosie MP (@StewartHosieSNP) October 17, 2019

