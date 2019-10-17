Business Brexit

Thursday 17 October 2019

How social media reacted to Boris Johnson's Brexit deal

Britain EU Brexit Referendum Concept. Stock image

Liam Coogan

After marathon talks (again) the EU and the UK reached a deal (again) on Britain's exit from the European Union. Here's how social media reacted to news of the deal.

An Taoiseach Leo Varadkar tweeted his support the agreement, stating it was a "unique solution for NI that respects unique history and geography" and "it's good for Ireland and NI". He reminded the public there's "no hard border" and the "east-west economy can continue [sic] thrive".

'Good Morning Britain' presenter Piers Morgan agreed. "When intransigent Remoaners AND hard Brexiters are moaning about a deal, you know it's the right compromise," he tweeted.

It was a resounding No from DUP deputy leader Nigel Dodds.

However, UK Labour Party MEP Richard Corbett said the deal was "bad for Britain", claiming "it risks break up of the UK" and "bears no resemblance to what was promised in the 2016 referendum".

Liberal MEP Irina von Wiese called on the British people to "not get ahead of ourselves", stating the deal was "worse than May's which was rejected three times" and said "there is still time to #stopBrexit".

MEP Guy Verhofstadt, the EU parliament's Brexit coordinator tweeting: "I regret #Brexit, but if it's to happen, this is a balanced agreement" and "the ball is in the camp of the members of parliament on both sides of the channel".

Bloomberg Opinion Columnist Ferdinando Giugliano took a pessimistic view of the deal. "Britain could have agreed to this a deal a long time ago," he said. He quipped that "Boris Johnson really has made Alexis Tspiras look like a master negotiator". Tspiras, who served as Prime Minister of Greece from 2015 through 2019, promised to overturn austerity when elected, but later agreed to even more austerity in return for a third bailout package.

One view from Scotland was similarly pessimistic. Michael Russell, a member of the Scottish Parliament, complained "All #Brexit deals damage Scotland, and this one is particularly destructive."

People's Vote UK is a group campaigning for a second referendum on Brexit. Their official Twitter account declared "Boris Johnson's proposed Brexit deal breaks every promise he's made on workers' rights, environmental standards & protecting the Good Friday Agreement".

MP Anna Soubry, leader of the Independent Group for Change, tweeted that she "gravely fears this deal will mark the end of the Union", later continuing "the 'new deal' is the hardest form of #Brexit for England, Scotland & Wales".

MP John Lamont endorsed the deal, saying "the LibDem and SNP MPs who are already saying they will vote against this deal will cause further delay and are risking a No Deal Brexit. That's reckless."

In the North, Sinn Féin vice-president Michelle O'Neill said "Brexit does not have the democratic consent of people in the North" and "Deal or no deal - there is no good #Brexit".

Scottish National Party MP Stewart Hosie raised concerns about that the deal would to to Britain's world standing. "The UK has 3.4% of global trade. The EU has 35%. 10 times more. #Brexit means less influence," he tweeted.

