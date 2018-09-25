Flights between the UK and the rest of the EU could cease if there is a no-deal Brexit.

How flights between UK and EU could cease with a no-deal Brexit

Severe disruption for airport passengers, ports and trade of agricultural goods are on the cards if the UK crashes out of the EU.

In the third batch of 'no-deal notices' for businesses and consumers in the UK, the British government also warned that aviation licenses and safety recognition - normally underwritten by the EU - won't be valid for UK airlines.

Under no deal, livestock being exported would also be subjected to sanitary checks, and animal hauliers would need certificates for transport authorisation, adding new levels of red tape for farmers.

Pet owners hoping to travel from the UK to Europe with their pets may also face months of preparation before their trip.

The papers also state that British mineral waters would not be accepted for sale in the EU.

UK producers may have to apply for recognition of their water through an EU member state unless a special agreement is reached.

This latest tranche of warnings will be of huge concern to Irish exporters, travellers and airlines, as flights could be grounded on the very next day after the UK leaves the EU, unless the embittered impasse on talks is ended.

In its latest raft of no-deal technical notices, the Government said it was seeking discussions with the European Commission to allow the UK to become a "listed" third country.

The head of the UK food and drink federation said latest forecasts in the event of no deal are so dire that businesses and shoppers will likely consider "stockpiling, buying ahead, hedging currency risk, procuring additional warehousing, relocating production to the EU" - anything to "secure supply".

In a statement, Ted Woodward said such actions will increase prices and "distort markets immediately".

Unless an agreement is in place, airlines will have to negotiate a bilateral deal with every EU member state separately in order to fly from the UK to their airports, and through their skies.

The same applies for the US, Canada and Israel as well as 14 other states because the air services agreements are provided to the UK "by virtue of our EU membership", the advisory states.

The withdrawal agreement contains the terms and conditions in which the UK can leave the EU, and also provides for a 20-month transition period where British businesses can access the EU single market as before.

It essentially provides cover while both sides negotiate the final terms of a future trade relationship.

The major obstacle remains the Irish Border, and the British failure to issue a legally-binding commitment to ensure the status quo - meaning no border infrastructure is ever erected on the island of Ireland.

Irish Independent