Household shopping bills could rise by €1,360 after Brexit – ESRI

Irish households could pay €1,360 more for their annual shopping after Brexit, according to the Economic and Social Research Institute.

About one in five of Irish-owned firms is “completely or very highly reliant on products coming from the UK”, ESRI associate professor Martina Lawless told the Oireachtas finance committee today.

Ms Lawless said tariffs and higher trading costs could raise the retail cost of UK imports and boost Ireland’s inflation rate by 2pc to 3.1pc.

She said the ESRI estimates this scenario would add €892 to €1,360 to the annual shopping basket of an average household – and hit poorer families harder.

“We find that these effects are very unevenly distributed across households,” she said. “Households with lower income levels would face considerably higher percentage increases as they tend to consume a higher share of products, most particularly groceries, that would be most affected by increases in tariffs and trade costs.”

Ms Lawless said economic shocks from Brexit would be “likely to be felt in the first year or two, particularly in the more negative scenarios where no deal is in place”.

She cautioned that such forecasts presumed two things: no change in current consumer shopping choices, and no movement away from UK providers or use of the UK “land bridge” by Irish hauliers importing goods from continental Europe.

In practice, she said, retailers already were seeking to reduce their exposure to UK supply chains and consumers likely would adjust shopping choices away from higher-priced UK goods.

Online Editors