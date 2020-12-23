Hope of ‘window’ to reach Brexit trade deal in ‘final push’ before Christmas Day

Talks: EU chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier last night briefed ambassadors on the current state of play. Photo: AP

There are hopes that a Brexit trade deal can be struck by Christmas, although EU chief negotiator Michel Barnier has suggested talks could go beyond January 1.

The next 48 hours are seen as crucial if a deal is to be reached and ratified by the end of the year in a bid to avert hugely damaging economic consequences for both sides.

The Government here still believes an agreement can be reached before Christmas with a source saying: “That’s the window to get this done.”

There are concerns that if the talks go into next week and down to the wire as the end of the Brexit transition period looms on December 31 that there could be “real problems”.

Read More

It comes as the EU’s chief negotiator Michel Barnier said talks had reached a “crucial moment” and negotiators were making a “final push” with just nine days to go to a potential crash-out by Britain without a trade deal.

Mr Barnier last night briefed ambassadors from the 27 remaining EU member states on the current state of play.

During the briefing he floated the idea of negotiations going beyond January 1.

“Differences on fisheries remain difficult to bridge,” said one EU diplomat. “Unfortunately, the UK is not moving enough yet to clinch a fair deal on fisheries.“

They added: “The EU will not close its door to the UK and remains ready to negotiate even beyond the 1st of January.“

A spokesperson for Foreign Affairs Minister Simon Coveney said Mr Barnier had the Irish Government’s “full support in giving it a final push”.

Finance Minister Paschal Donohoe said he believed a Brexit deal could still be struck but there was “a lot more work even at this late point to be done”.

He said: “There will be a need to reach agreement during 2020 for the very obvious reason of clarity needed regarding how supply chains will work at the start of 2021.

“I believe an agreement can be reached.

“Some progress is being made but I know that particularly in the area of fisheries, there is still much negotiation that needs to be concluded.”

Mr Donohoe said he expected negotiations to continue “for a bit longer” but couldn’t say whether they would go into next week.

Other Government sources said the plan is for a deal to be reached by Christmas Day adding that while efforts to get an agreement with the UK will “never stop”, the talks have been “in extra time for some time now”.

Mr Donohoe cautioned: “We do need to know… the potential tariffs that could affect the supply and pricing of goods into and out of Europe and Ireland and the United Kingdom.

“So they [the talks] will have to conclude, in the coming days.”

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson was last night said to be in “close contact” with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.

Downing Street sources have been reported as saying they were speaking “from time to time given there isn’t long left” until the end of the Brexit transition period next week.

Number 10 refused to confirm Politico reports that the pair spoke on Monday about proposals to address the issue of fishing rights.

Mr Johnson has continued to insist the UK will “prosper mightily” without a deal, despite warning that it could add further damage to an economy already ravaged by coronavirus.

Trade between the UK and EU will face tariffs and quotas from January 1 unless a deal is reached.

The talks in Brussels remain difficult with “significant differences in key areas”, including fishing and rules on maintaining fair competition.

Downing Street sources rejected reports that there has been a breakthrough in the row over fishing quotas.

Reports suggested the UK had offered a cut of about a third in the amount of fish EU vessels catch in British waters over a five-year period.

That is down from an initial demand to cut it by 60pc over three years, but the compromise was reportedly rejected by Brussels.

On Monday Mr Johnson said World Trade Organisation terms – the default if there is no deal – would be “entirely satisfactory”. “Prosper mightily remains an extremely good description of life after January 1 either way,” he said.

The UK’s Office for Budget Responsibility has forecast that a no-deal outcome could result in a 2pc hit to gross domestic product in 2021 effectively wiping around €45bn off the value of its ­economy.

At home the Small Firms Association (SFA) raised concern about the combined impact of Brexit and the renewed Covid-19 restrictions on tourism and hospitality businesses.

SFA director Sven ­Spollen-Behrens called for a new round of Restart Grants and an extension of the ­commercial rates waiver.

Read More

Irish Independent