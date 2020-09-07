'Honourable' UK must honour its treaties, says Varadkar

Britain may be posturing or sabre-rattling on Brexit, Tánaiste Leo Varadkar said, adding “no domestic law can trump an international treaty.”

He added pointedly: “We expect any honourable country like the United Kingdom to honour its international commitments.”

The already-concluded withdrawal agreement, which allowed the UK to leave at the end of last January, includes the Northern Ireland protocol, Mr Varadkar said.

He was commenting against the background of a Financial Times report that a draft British law will seek to dismantle some of its provisions.

But the Tánaiste warned: “This is an international agreement, and international treaties have to be honoured. They trump any domestic legislation that any country may pass.

“That agreement is in place to make sure that we don't see the emergence of a hard border between North and South, which is something we all want to avoid.”

But obviously negotiations between the UK and the EU are ongoing, Mr Varadkar said, suggesting the latest alarming reports of Britain creating difficulties could “sabre-rattling” or posturing for domestic consumption.

“We’re keen to see a trade agreement in place before the end of the year.”

Asked about Simon Coveney’s comments to the Sunday Independent that British policy formulation is being driven by “pride, emotion and nationalism,” Mr Varadkar said: “I can't speak for the British government or on their motivations.

“But what I can say is that we are into the last few weeks of negotiations between the EU and the United Kingdom.

“At this point in negotiations you often see a certain level of sabre-rattling and a certain level of posturing, if you like. So, our response to this is going to be measured.

“We have the Withdrawal Agreement. It is an international treaty and international treaties must be honoured.”

