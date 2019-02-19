Honda confirms closure of UK plan in 2021

Honda said on Tuesday it will shut its only plant in Britain in 2021, a decision the Japanese car maker said was based on changes in the global market and not related to Brexit.

The company will also stop making its Civic car model at its Turkey plant from 2021 but plans to continue its operations in the country, Honda chief executive Takahiro Hachigo told a news conference in Tokyo.

The announcement comes a day after a British lawmaker said Honda will announce the closure of the Swindon factory in southern England, resulting in 3,500 job losses, in what is seen as a big blow to UK's auto industry before Brexit.

The plant closure will be one of several by automakers reassessing their presence in the UK and Europe.

Two weeks ago bigger Japanese rival Nissan cancelled plans to build its X-Trail sport utility vehicle in Britain.

Last month, Britain's biggest automaker Jaguar Land Rover, and Ford Motor Co separately announced sweeping job cuts in Europe.

For Honda, declining demand for diesel vehicles, tougher emissions regulations and uncertainty over Britain's expected departure from the European Union next month have clouded its manufacturing prospects in the region.

Reuters