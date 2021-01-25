Hauliers threaten stoppage if Brexit issues not sorted out

Hauliers have not ruled out a full work stoppage over Brexit trade delays.

Eugene Drennan, president of the Irish Road Haulage Association (IRHA), said drivers could “take a weekend off” if the government fails to solve the customs “chaos” he says is still plaguing hauliers one month on from the EU-UK trade deal.

“It’s absolutely chaos,” he told the Irish Independent on Monday.

"If it’s a thing that it stays really, seriously blocked - you know, that our systems continue to cost us and it’s blocked - we might take a weekend off.”

Read More

Mr Drennan said one IRHA member has had a trailer waiting to clear customs since 17 January because inspectors were “too busy” to process it.

He said the delays were having an impact “across the board” on supplies of component parts, agriculture and fisheries as well as retail and parcel delivery.

Hauliers are due to meet with the government later this week to try to overcome the difficulties.

Revenue said on Monday that 79pc of imports are being cleared through customs at Dublin Port without requiring extra checks.

A further 15pc of goods required documentation checks and 6pc were also subject to physical or veterinary checks.

Tom Talbot, Revenue’s head of customs operations at Dublin Port, said that of the 15 trucks in the port on Monday morning, all but one had been waiting less than five hours.

The government says customs declarations are the “new normal” after Brexit, and that the problem is UK companies failing to fill in paperwork and obtain health certificates.

But hauliers say the government’s IT systems are causing them unnecessary hassle.

“We have IT experts telling us it is absolutely not fit for purpose,” Mr Drennan said. “The Revenue have 27 email addresses and three different systems and then the protocols they use are haywire,” he added.

Hazel Sheridan of the Department of Agriculture said on Monday that “the systems only work if you submit documentation on time”.

Meanwhile, Revenue is advising Irish companies to avoid the UK by using direct ferry sailings to France or sourcing more suppliers in the EU.

“There are now increased alternative routes to EU markets, and businesses may need to consider if these present viable options for their business model,” said Mr Talbot. “It’s also worth considering possibly sourcing EU suppliers."

Overall freight movements from the UK are just 50pc of what they were in January 2020, the Department of Transport said on Monday, despite traffic into Dublin Port seeing a “slow, steady” uptick over the last few weeks.

Loads that don’t have the proper paperwork are still backed up in UK warehouses, causing havoc for hauliers who operate on a round-trip basis.

“Until we see those volumes have come from [Great Britain] we will remain concerned,”said Eddie Burke of the Department of Transport’s Brexit unit. “We would like to see rates increase probably quicker than they are.”

Low levels of traffic are also a result of Covid-19 restrictions, Mr Burke said. Traffic through the port this weekend was up 18pc on the same period the previous week.

Ferry sailings from Ireland to Europe have more than doubled since this time last year, from 26 to 62 (in both directions).

Ships now sail to seven EU ports, almost double the four ports that ran Irish routes last year.

Meanwhile, credit rating agency Moody’s said Brexit will have a “macroeconomic cost” for the UK and that the benefits of being free of EU red tape are “uncertain”.

“The UK economy will be smaller under the new agreement than it would have been had the UK remained a member of the EU,” Moody’s Investor Services said in a report Monday.

“Despite the preferential zero-tariff, zero-quota regime on the export of goods between the two trade partners, the agreement still entails significant obstacles to goods trade.”

Read More

Irish Independent