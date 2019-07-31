Hard Brexit 'will push economy to recession and cost 100,000 jobs'

A hard Brexit will bring economic growth here crashing down from the fastest in the eurozone to the slowest.

The Central Bank of Ireland issues its starkest warning yet on the economic impact of Brexit today, amid mounting concerns Britain will crash out of the bloc come October 31.

This scenario would hammer the Irish economy across the board.

"This will not be a shock that is confined to a small number of sectors or regions," said Central Bank director of economics Mark Cassidy.

Economic growth of just 0.7pc would be the worst recorded since 2012 and the hit from Brexit would destroy 34,000 jobs.

There would be more than 100,000 fewer jobs over the medium term compared to their forecast if a deal on Brexit can be reached.

It would also push the Government back into deficit after years spent rebuilding the country's finances after the bust.

The most vulnerable areas are in the midlands and Border counties where agriculture and food processing accounts for around one in five jobs.

"It is likely that there would be disruption at ports and airports as border infrastructure is unable to cope with the new customs requirements, at least for an initial period," the Central Bank report said.

Dr Cassidy said there would likely be some produce shortages in the short term, and possibly some price rises, although he did not expect either to be long lasting.

The fall in the value of sterling associated with a hard Brexit would translate into lower prices here.

The pound has fallen by 4pc against the dollar since the end of June and €1 was worth 91.751p at the close of European trade yesterday.

The British currency has now shed around 2.4pc of its value since Boris Johnson became UK prime minister last week and is headed for its worst monthly performance since October 2016, not long after the country voted to leave the EU.

The Central Bank of Ireland has raised its forecast for growth this year to 4.9pc, a substantial increase on its initial 4.2pc forecast thanks to an unexpected boost from exports.

It also said that if there were an agreed Brexit with a transition period, the figure for 2020 would be 4.5pc.

Those figures put the State comfortably ahead of the eurozone's 1.2pc and 1.4pc growth, which is expected by the European Commission this year and next.

But if there is a hard Brexit, growth here will be just 0.7pc next year, the Central Bank warned. That would likely put Ireland on a par with Italy, a country that has been flirting with recession for years and has been dubbed the "sick man of Europe" by economic commentators.

If there is a hit to the economy, some stabilisers such as unemployment benefits and social spending will kick in immediately to offset part of the Brexit effect.

But the Central Bank said some of the worst affected industries - agriculture and food are seen as the biggest losers - may need "temporary and targeted support".

"In the case of a wider, more severe economic impact, it may be appropriate to provide a broader fiscal support package," the Central Bank said in its quarterly bulletin.

In the event of a hard Brexit, the budget deficit would worsen by 0.75pc, pushing the country back into deficit after it recorded its first surplus in over a decade in 2018.

As well as showing up in a substantially weaker sterling, the run-up to Brexit has been accompanied by a large erosion in spending in Britain.

This has been most visible in the car sector where sales fell by 5.3pc in 2017 and by 4.2pc in 2018, while other EU markets posted strong growth.

That is a forewarning of the potential impact from a hard Brexit, where purchasing power in the UK will be hit, dampening demand for exports from here and hurting economic growth.

The British market is far less important than it once was for Irish exports, and accounts for around 10pc of the total versus 74pc in 1960, but it is crucial to agriculture which will face some of the highest tariffs in a no-deal situation.

