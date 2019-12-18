Hard Brexit fear brings sterling leap to quick halt

The pound gave up all of its post-election gains yesterday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to stop Brexit talks going beyond the end of next year, renewing fears of a hard Brexit that would hit the economy here hard.

The move came after Mr Johnson won a far larger parliamentary majority than expected in last week's election and was a surprise to financial markets as many analysts believed he would be able to pursue a more pragmatic approach to talks with the EU now he was securely in power.

"Leaving without a trade deal at the end of next year is much the same as a hard Brexit and that's clearly negative for sterling," said Petr Krpata, a foreign exchange strategist at investment bank ING.

Against the euro, the British currency hit a low of 84.71p before recovering modestly to 84.513p after it had been as strong as 83.558p earlier in the day.

