Hard Brexit fear brings sterling leap to quick halt
Post-election Boris bounce ends
The pound gave up all of its post-election gains yesterday as UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson moved to stop Brexit talks going beyond the end of next year, renewing fears of a hard Brexit that would hit the economy here hard.
The move came after Mr Johnson won a far larger parliamentary majority than expected in last week's election and was a surprise to financial markets as many analysts believed he would be able to pursue a more pragmatic approach to talks with the EU now he was securely in power.
"Leaving without a trade deal at the end of next year is much the same as a hard Brexit and that's clearly negative for sterling," said Petr Krpata, a foreign exchange strategist at investment bank ING.
Against the euro, the British currency hit a low of 84.71p before recovering modestly to 84.513p after it had been as strong as 83.558p earlier in the day.
Please log in or register with Independent.ie for free access to this article.
Sterling staged its largest decline since July against the US dollar, and at one stage was as much as 1.3pc lower before settling 1pc weaker for the day at $1.3198.
Mr Krpata said the decline in the value of the pound, which had rallied strongly on the Conservative election win, marked the end of any election-related "hope premium".
He said the euro/pound rate was "unlikely to test the 83p level again in the coming months".
The planned legislation in the Withdrawal Agreement runs the risk that 2020 will end without a deal in a move that could see the UK exit the EU on World Trade Organisation terms.
Those terms would see huge tariffs on exports of agriculture and food goods from Ireland to the UK and a "hard Brexit" would slash economic growth here.
In its assessment of prospects for the State, the Central Bank of Ireland had said a no-deal exit on October 31, the previous planned withdrawal date, would have pushed the economy into recession in 2020, compared with the prospect of 4.3pc growth if the trading relationship with the UK had remained unchanged.
Gloom over the pound leached into stock markets in the UK and here. Britain's Ftse-250 index dropped 1.7pc even as the Ftse-100 index held steady. The Ftse-250 has a greater concentration of small UK-focused companies in its index while the Ftse-100 has a raft of international companies.
Mr Johnson's comments also spelled bad news for shares here, with the ISEQ All-Share Index falling 1.8pc after it too had made gains after the UK election.
Most trade professionals caution that it will be impossible to strike a trade deal between the UK and EU in a year.
London is said to want a deal that mirrors the one struck between Canada and the EU, although that took seven years to nail down and does not cover the services sector.
Irish Independent