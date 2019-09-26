Hard Brexit could push Irish economy into recession - Economic and Social Research Institute warns

A hard Brexit could push the economy here into recession and the government may need to step in to boost the economy with extra spending, the Economic and Social Research Institute warned today.

A hard Brexit could push the economy here into recession and the government may need to step in to boost the economy with extra spending, the Economic and Social Research Institute warned today.

The think tank said the Irish economy could contract by as much as one percent in the event of a hard Brexit.

Its forecast is slightly more gloomy than others which have said the economy could end up flat-lining after years of stellar growth.

"It may be the case that a supplementary Budget is required early in the new year if external conditions change substantially," the ESRI said in its quarterly economic outlook.

Most economic forecasts show that the Irish economy will be hit harder than the British economy in the event of a hard Brexit, and both are expected to see a rise in inflation, in contrast to other EU economies where inflation will likely fall as a result of Brexit.

The ESRI analysis showed that the July consumer price index (CPI) would have been 2.1pc points higher than the 1.1pc recorded had the pound traded at the 78p to the euro level of May 2016, before the Brexit referendum.

"If the strong sterling seen pre-financial crisis still prevailed, then CPI would be 4.9pc higher, while if there was parity between the two currencies then the CPI would be 2.1pc lower," it said.

Online Editors