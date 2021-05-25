| 10.4°C Dublin

Greencore’s sandwich exports to Ireland in a Brexit pickle

Some products no longer shipped due to onerous border checks

Greencore CEO Patrick Coveney said there were 'some lingering impacts' from Brexit. Photo: Gary O'Neill Expand

Irish food group Greencore has stopped shipping some sandwiches to the island of Ireland because of more onerous border checks introduced as a result of Brexit, according to chief executive Patrick Coveney.

Prior to Brexit, Mr Coveney had sounded stark warnings about the potential impact on food supply chains for the UK, which were poised to hit the supply of some key sandwich ingredients.

