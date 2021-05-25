Greencore’s sandwich exports to Ireland in a Brexit pickle

Irish food group Greencore has stopped shipping some sandwiches to the island of Ireland because of more onerous border checks introduced as a result of Brexit, according to chief executive Patrick Coveney.

Prior to Brexit, Mr Coveney had sounded stark warnings about the potential impact on food supply chains for the UK, which were poised to hit the supply of some key sandwich ingredients.

“There are some lingering impacts, I think in aggregate, it’s pretty immaterial for us,” he said yesterday of the post-Brexit effect on the business, which is the biggest sandwich maker in the UK.

“There is some disruption for our customers, for the products we make in the UK and which go into Northern Ireland and to a certain degree, into the Republic,” said Mr Coveney.

“But that’s not a material portion of our overall revenue. It’s not impacting on our economics in any material way.

“Where we’ve got products that have got more than a five-day shelf life – ready-meals, cooking sauces, soups – they’re all still flowing through the system, albeit the inspection regimes are a little more complex for our customers,” he pointed out.

“Where we’ve got very short shelf-life products like sandwiches, some of those are more difficult to get through because you can’t afford to lose a day in the supply chain,” said Mr Coveney.

He was speaking as Greencore posted revenue of £577.1m (€666.3m) for the first half of its financial year that ended on March 26. That was a 19pc decline compared with the first half of its last financial year, as continuing pandemic-related lockdowns hit its business.

It recorded an adjusted operating profit of £200,000, compared with £38.3m in the first half of the previous financial year.

But the company said it has seen strong momentum in the first seven weeks of the second half of its financial year, with pro-forma revenue in its food-to-go category running about 123pc above prior year levels and 14pc below pre-Covid levels in the 2019 financial year.

In the first seven weeks of the second half, Greencore’s pro-forma revenue was about 64pc above prior year levels, and just 5pc below equivalent pre-Covid levels in the 2019 financial year.

Greencore said it has secured new business wins in the past 12 months that represent annualised pre-Covid revenues of approximately £175m.

As workplaces begin to reopen in the UK – Greencore’s single biggest market, which accounts for the bulk of its sales – Mr Coveney pointed out that just one-third of its food-to-go revenue was associated with office workers before Covid.

But he said it’s too early to ascertain food-to-go purchasing habits as many traditionally office-based workers adopt hybrid models that involve days working from home.

“I think it’s too early to be definitive, but the evidence of what we’re seeing is pretty reassuring,” he said.

“Because many people have been vaccinated and the fear of Covid has been reduced somewhat, they’re accessing food-to-go products close to where they live. In the past they might have bought them in the city centre.”

Greencore shares fell almost 16pc in London trading yesterday.