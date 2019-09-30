Government pours cold water on UK customs posts proposals

THE government has responded to reports that the UK is proposing customs posts on both sides of the border saying, “We have yet to see any credible alternatives to the backstop”.

THE government has responded to reports that the UK is proposing customs posts on both sides of the border saying, “We have yet to see any credible alternatives to the backstop”.

It comes after RTÉ reported that the suggestion sent to the EU by the UK would see the posts built perhaps between five and ten miles set back from the border.

There is also said to be a proposal that goods moving from 'customs clearance sites' would be tracked by GPS on devices in vehicles or mobile phones.

As the clock ticks down to the October 31 Brexit deadline, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson wants to scrap the backstop to avoid a hard border in Ireland.

The EU and Irish government have challenged him to come up with viable alternative proposals for how to achieve all of the backstop’s aims.

The controversial suggestions are reported to be contained in one of the so-called ‘non-papers’ submitted by The UK to the EU recently.

A government spokesperson told Independent.ie: "The EU Task force has indicated that any non-papers it has received from the UK to date fall well short of the agreed aims and objectives of the backstop.

"The UK’s non-papers were given to the task force on the strict understanding they would not be shared with anyone.

"The taskforce has said it has received no credible proposals from the British," he added.

The spokesperson outlined Ireland's priorities as protecting the Good Friday Agreement, avoiding a hard border and protecting the all island economy, and protecting the EU single market and its benefits for Irish businesses and consumers.

He added: "We have yet to see any credible alternatives to the backstop."

Online Editors