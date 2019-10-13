Government moves to protect new Brexit deal after twin attack by Brexiteer and DUP

The Government has moved to protect the proposed compromise Brexit deal after a twin attack by a hard-line Brexiteer and the deputy leader of the DUP.

The British and Irish governments’ plan to break the impasse suffered an apparent setback after the DUP’s Nigel Dodds said the double customs solution “cannot work”, and Brexiteer Owen Paterson, a former Northern Ireland secretary, suggested it would “ride roughshod” over the Good Friday Agreement.

Last night, Government sources in Dublin said the comments by Mr Dodds, the DUP leader in Westminster, should “not be overblown”, adding: “He’s only looking for political cover over the coming days and I don’t think it will impact on talks.”

The European Union was this weekend continuing Brexit negotiations with the UK government, aimed at preventing the UK from crashing out of the EU.

A spokesman for Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said the Government would not be giving “running commentary” on the current phase of Brexit negotiations.

The development centred on an article published in the Daily Telegraph newspaper on Friday by arch Brexiteer Mr Paterson, a prominent member of the hard-line ERG, which supports a no-deal Brexit.

There is some evidence that Mr Paterson’s article, and subsequent comments by Mr Dodds, may have been co-ordinated to raise doubts over the compromise plan arrived at by the UK prime minister, and Taoiseach in Liverpool last week.

In his newspaper article, Mr Paterson warned of “a danger that lurking beneath the warm words” is a plan “to keep Northern Ireland permanently in the [EU] Customs Union.”

Mr Paterson said there was a “risk” that the view of secretary-general of the European Commission, Martin Selmayr, would prevail, that Northern Ireland should be the price the UK pays for Brexit.

The two governments’ proposed new deal, in effect, would resemble the originally proposed Northern Ireland-only backstop, but would allow the UK government to keep Northern Ireland legally in the UK customs territory.

However, Mr Paterson said it would be “absurd to penalise” Northern Ireland with “EU costs and overbearing regulations” for a small proportion of trade, leaving it “unable to take advantage” of new UK trade deals. He also claimed the proposed new deal would be a “flagrant breach” of the Good Friday Agreement.

He subsequently posted the article to his Twitter account, stating the new plan would “ride roughshod over one of the core tenets of the Belfast Agreement: the principle of consent.” This would stir up problems in Northern Ireland long after Brexit was resolved, he said.

Asked about the article in Italy yesterday, Mr Dodds said Mr Paterson was “absolutely right”.

In a news report posted online by the Italian newspaper La Repubblica, Mr Dodds was quoted as saying Northern Ireland “must stay in a full UK customs union, full stop”.

The Italian newspaper quoted Mr Dodds: “There is a lot of stuff coming from Brussels, pushed by the Europeans in the last hours, but one thing is sure: Northern Ireland must remain fully part of the UK customs union. And Boris Johnson knows it very well...”

The newspaper quoted Mr Dodds rejecting as unrealistic the solution now being discussed, stating: “No, it cannot work.” However, Mr Dodds was further quoted: “We’ll wait and see.”

Mr Paterson also posted the La Repubblica article to his Twitter account last night, describing it as a “significant statement”.

