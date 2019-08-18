Government banking on UK MPs supporting EU deal at last minute

With the prospect of Britain crashing out of the EU increasing every day, senior Government figures are hoping the UK parliament will support the agreement and the backstop to avoid the economic disaster posed by exiting without a deal.

The move would be a major shift in position by Westminster after 432 MPs voted against the deal agreed between the EU and the then prime minister, Theresa May, last year. Just 202 MPs supported the agreement.

"If the Remainers and second referendumers lose the battle in parliament in September, some may vote for a deal when the only alternative is no deal," a senior Government source said.

Yesterday Taoiseach Leo Varadkar said there were more "twists and turns" to come in the Brexit debate.

Speaking ahead of a phone call he is due to have with Boris Johnson, the Taoiseach said he will ask the prime minister how the UK intends to honour commitments made on citizens' rights, the Irish Border and debts owned to the EU.

"I will be interested to know from him, if the withdrawal agreement isn't something he believes he can accept, how the United Kingdom will honour the obligations, or the commitments rather, that they made to Ireland and the European Union back in 2017 around citizens' rights, around the financial settlement and also around avoiding a hard border between Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland," Mr Varadkar said.

Besides talking to the Taoiseach, Mr Johnson will travel to meet his French and German counterparts on Tuesday and Wednesday, in his first foreign engagements since becoming prime minister, according to reports.

He hopes to persuade EU leaders to reopen Brexit talks or face the prospect of its second-largest member leaving abruptly on October 31 with no deal in place on their future relations, a move businesses expect would cause major disruption.

Germany's government said last Friday that chancellor Angela Merkel would meet Mr Johnson soon but did not give a date. French President Emmanuel Macron's office had no immediate comment, and a spokeswoman for Mr Johnson's office had no update on his travel plans.

"Boris Johnson's busy week to include Macron in Paris on Tues, Merkel in Berlin on Weds and calls with Leo Varadkar and (EU Council leader) Donald Tusk," The Guardian's Brussels bureau chief said on Twitter.

Sunday Independent